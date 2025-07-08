Mchunu to report to ANC on Mkhwanazi’s allegations

Ramaphosa has been criticised for being too lenient on ANC ministers facing serious allegations.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says he is confident Police Minister Senzo Mchunu will soon address the party about his feud with KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and the allegations made against him.

Mkhwanazi has accused senior police leadership, including Mchunu, of interfering in investigations into politically motivated killings.

Mbalula said on Tuesday that the ANC will give Mchunu a chance to state his case.

“There are disparaging allegations that have been made; he owes it to the ANC to explain. He does not need to be commanded on it.

“The ANC itself has its own internal process, the integrity commission. So he will brief us as a deployee,” said Mbalula.

Nkabane under investigation

Mchunu is not the only party deployee who faces serious allegations.

The Minister of Higher Education and Training, Nobuhle Nkabane, is reportedly also being investigated by the Hawks.

Nkabane is accused of misleading parliament and covering up alleged corruption concerning the Sector Education and Training Authority (Seta) boards.

She has denied all allegations against her.

‘Shades of Nkandla all over again’

DA spokesperson Karabo Khakhau said she was shocked that the ANC continues to defend ministers who face serious criminal allegations.

“Nkabane misled parliament, with a scheme of deception to conceal grand cadre deployment corruption. The ANC has today endorsed and approved lying to parliament to keep cadre deployment under cover.

“This is a profound moment; it has shades of Nkandla all over again. The ANC again defends the indefensible,” she said.

Mbalula responds to developments in the GNU

The DA is demanding that President Cyril Ramaphosa fire ANC ministers who face serious criminal allegations.

However, in a media briefing on Monday, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula stated that the government of national unity (GNU) would not collapse over the saga.

“Other political parties in the GNU should not be worried about what the DA does and wants because the GNU is stronger with all the parties that are participating in the government of national unity.

“We face challenges together, and the points of difference that we face, we seek to resolve.

“Now that the issue of the budget, which was the main test of this GNU, [is concluded], we need to get together to talk about resetting the button and talk about how we want to operate.”

Khakhau told The Citizen on Tuesday that the DA will remain in the GNU to keep the ANC in check.

“Would you rather we leave and watch the corrupt destroy the country without disturbance?” she asked.

