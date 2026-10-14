ANC or SACP? Cosatu leadership battle reflects alliance tensions

Political observers regard Cosatu as a crucial player capable of either helping preserve alliance unity, or strengthening one side in the growing feud.

As delegates elected a new leadership at Cosatu’s national congress yesterday, the federation faced a growing dilemma over whether to back the ANC or the South African Communist Party (SACP) in the 4 November local government elections.

The leadership contest itself reflected these tensions.

Cosatu leadership battle reflects alliance divisions

Cosatu first deputy president Mike Shingange, widely viewed as a close ally of the SACP and Nehawu, emerged as a frontrunner for the presidency.

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Meanwhile outgoing president Zingiswa Losi, seen as aligned with President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC, sought to unseat incumbent general secretary Solly Phetoe.

Should both leaders secure senior positions, Cosatu could find itself led by figures associated with opposing camps in the ANC-SACP dispute.

Political observers regard Cosatu as a crucial player capable of either helping preserve alliance unity, or strengthening one side in the growing feud.

ANC or SACP support could shape election fortunes

Support for the ANC could provide a boost to the governing party’s electoral efforts, while backing the SACP would assist the Communist Party as it prepares to contest elections independently for the first time.

However, delegates largely favoured maintaining unity rather than openly choosing sides.

Congress discussions centred on a resolution encouraging members to support whichever alliance partner best advances workers’ interests.

Delegates argued that endorsing a single party outright could further strain already fragile alliance relations.

Nehawu proposal exposes divisions over political support

A proposal from Nehawu calling for Cosatu to abandon the ANC in favour of the SACP received support from some affiliates, but faced resistance from others.

Opponents argued that such a move would contradict Cosatu’s long-standing commitment to strengthening the ANC within a united alliance framework.

Delegates also debated concerns that the ANC’s embrace of market-friendly economic policies has distanced it from organised labour.

Others argued the SACP remains more closely identified with working-class interests.