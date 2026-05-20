ANC responds to Joburg MMC’s ‘arrest’

ActionSA and the DA claimed complainants in an incident involving Economic Development MMC Nomoya Mnisi were interfered with.

The ANC’s Johannesburg branch has come out in support of a member of the city’s mayoral committee who is alleged to have had an encounter with police over the weekend.

ActionSA and the Democratic Alliance (DA) this week both highlighted an incident where a Johannesburg MMC was reportedly arrested for kidnapping and assault.

ActionSA named the alleged perpetrators as Economic Development MMC Nomoya Mnisi and her bodyguard, with both political parties stating the criminal complaint had since been withdrawn.

The ANC stated on Wednesday that it took the allegations seriously and welcomed an investigation, stating that violence and intimidation were unacceptable.

“At the same time, the ANC cautions against grandstanding by other political parties and emphasises the importance of respecting the rights of all parties involved,” the party stated.

Allegations noted

The ANC did not elaborate on the details of the incident but acknowledged it was related to allegations of assault, kidnapping, and the threatening of a minor with a firearm.

“ANC Greater Joburg Region notes with serious concern the allegations levelled against its deployee to the City of Johannesburg Council, MMC Nomoya Mnisi.

“Matters involving the safety and well-being of children are of particular concern and must receive the urgent attention of law enforcement authorities,” the party stated.

The regional branch added that the party would monitor developments and encouraged authorities to “act without fear or favour” in pursuing legal matters.

The ANC suggested the incident stemmed from a personal matter and asked that Mnisi be given the “necessary space and dignity to mourn the passing of her mother” in privacy.

“While the matter before the law must take its course, we urge all stakeholders to engage responsibly and with sensitivity to the family’s bereavement,” the party stated.

Gauteng police were contacted to confirm the incident, but no response had been received at the time of publication.

Interference claims

ActionSA raised the matter on Tuesday evening, calling for Mnisi to be fired with immediate effect.

The party argued that the incident reflected poorly on the municipality and accused the perpetrators of interfering with the complainant.

“A case was opened by a 16-year-old victim, on charges of kidnapping, pointing a firearm, and common assault. The complainant withdrew the case, most likely under duress,” ActionSA stated.

The DA repeated ActionSA’s claims, stating that the incident was indicative of “lawlessness” within the municipality.

“Yesterday, whistleblowers also approached the DA alleging that victims assaulted by yet another MMC, were blocked from opening a case.

“One of the complainants is still waiting for a case number in this regard, days later,” DA Johannesburg caucus leader Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku stated.

‘The DA caucus leader has since written to the National Director of Public Prosecutions Andy Mothibi to request an investigation into why the case was withdrawn.

In her letter, seen by The Citizen, Kayser-Echeozonjoku details the initial police case numbers as well as two reference numbers related to the incident.’

The municipality was contacted on Wednesday via email to comment on Mnisi’s position and the interference claims, and its response will be added if forthcoming.