ANC says City of Joburg coalition ‘intact’… but for how long?

The minority parties in the City of Johannesburg have played the role of kingmaker when voting for key positions.

The ANC in Johannesburg said that the government of local unity (GLU) remains intact despite tensions among smaller parties in the coalition.

The GLU is a coalition between the ANC, EFF, PA and minority parties.

However, the minority parties have been divided for some time. This division became apparent when they fielded two candidates from their caucus for the position of speaker of the council after the previous speaker was voted out in a motion of no confidence in June.

Now, six of the parties have threatened to leave the Minority Governing Parties (MGP) coalition, citing irreconcilable differences among themselves.

The parties are African Independent Congress (AIC), Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC), African People’s Convention (APC), the United Independent Movement (UIM), the GOOD party and Congress of the People (COPE).

“We, the undersigned political parties, hereby give formal notice of our collective decision to withdraw from the current minority bloc arrangement in the City of Johannesburg.

“This decision, though regrettable, follows careful reflection on the prevailing political environment, the conduct of engagements within the bloc, and the absence of alignment on strategic priorities,” said the group.

Six of the 10 parties also left the coalition’s WhatsApp group.

However, Yongama Zigebe, the secretary of the MGP, said this does not mean the coalition has collapsed. He compared it to deleting a girlfriend’s number from your phone, but said it can be added again once issues are resolved.

Earlier this week, The Citizen reported that the minority parties were divided over an attempt to recall the MMC of Community Development Tebogo Nkonkou. He belongs to the PAC.

ANC steps in to resolve the feud

ANC regional secretary, Sasa Manganye told The Citizen on Wednesday that he and other leaders of the party had told the minority bloc to sort out their differences.

“Their issues are not major positions; these are things that can be sorted out through talking. So we have sent them back to resolve the matter among themselves.

“They are all still committed to the GLU, led by the ANC, but they have to sort out the issues they have with each other. The GLU is intact,” he said.

Manganye said the parties are expected to meet with the ANC to present a solution to their disagreements next Monday.

The minority bloc played a crucial role in removing the DA from power in Johannesburg in 2023. It also supported the election of the ANC’s Dada Morero as mayor.

MGP coalition denies instability

Zigebe, who belongs to the UDM, told The Citizen that the minority parties have agreed to attempt to resolve their differences.

“A meeting of the collective will soon be convened to address and iron out the issues that have emerged, ensuring that our focus returns squarely to our developmental agenda

“As with any democratic formation made up of diverse political entities, differences of opinion do arise from time to time. That, however, is the essence of democracy. It is not a sign of division but of open engagement and debate. The recent developments within the MGP reflect robust internal political discourse and should not be misconstrued as instability or collapse,” said Zigebe.

He said for now the MGP remains “united”.

“The public can rest assured that both the MGP and the GLU are steadfast in their mission to deliver good governance and to advance the city’s developmental priorities in a spirit of collaboration and accountability,” he said.

How do the numbers work?

A weak MGP could make the ANC’s mayoral position vulnerable when it comes to motions of no confidence.

The minority parties have provided the ruling coalition with 13 votes, which have played a crucial role in the election of a mayor. To get a majority in the council, any coalition would need 135 plus 1.

The two major parties in opposition right now are ActionSA with 44 seats and the DA with 71. The ACDP and the FF+, who are also in opposition, bring seven votes together.

