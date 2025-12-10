ANC scramble to save their grip on KwaZulu-Natal

The ANC is hoping to preserve the current coalition arrangement in KwaZulu-Natal, where it has some MEC positions.

The ANC says it is talking to other political parties in KwaZulu-Natal to save their coalition there from collapsing.

This comes as the province’s Premier, Thami Ntuli, faces a motion of no confidence that threatens the stability of the provincial government.

The ANC lost last year’s elections in that province with a grim 17%, forcing them to share power with the IFP, DA, and National Freedom Party (NFP).

The MK party will need 41 votes for its motion of no confidence to succeed. They currently have 37 seats, and the EFF have two seats. The MK party is speaking to parties like the EFF to garner support for their motion.

Is the current coalition cracking?

It is unclear how the NFP would vote on this motion, as the party is part of the IFP-led coalition. But they have raised concerns publicly about Ntuli’s failure to address corruption in government.

The ANC’s relationship with the DA is also strained amid a war of words between eThekwini mayor Cyril Xaba and Public Works MEC Martin Meyer over cut services in the city.

This motion will be debated at the legislature next Monday.

ANC scrambling to stay in power

During a media briefing in Boksburg, Gauteng, on Wednesday, ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhenu told The Citizen that the party is trying to handle the situation in KZN.

“The ANC is very much involved in discussions with other political parties in the province. The discussions are at a very sensitive stage, and this is not something that we can use a megaphone for.

“All we would like to say is that the ANC is seeking stability for the province of KZN. We will be able to reflect on that in a few days,” she said.

IFP responds to motion of no confidence

Meanwhile, the IFP has defended Ntuli.

They have described the motion of no confidence proposed by the MK party as a ploy to destabilise the coalition.

“The IFP reaffirms its full confidence in the Premier of KwaZulu-Natal, Hon. Thami Ntuli, ahead of the baseless motion of no confidence brought by the uMkhonto WeSizwe Party (MKP).

“This motion represents a reckless attempt to destabilise the province at a time when KZN requires focused governance and continuity,” said the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC).

According to the party, there are several reasons why Ntuli should not be removed, including bringing in investment into the province.

“KwaZulu-Natal has made notable strides, including securing R100 billion in investment, signifying investor confidence in the province’s stability and direction.

“If the MKP truly believes it has legitimate concerns, it should submit them to the appropriate oversight bodies rather than resorting to political theatrics.

“Moreover, the MKP must prioritise pressing issues of its own making—especially the safe return of South Africans misled into travelling to Russia to engage in a conflict they neither understood nor consented to,” said the party.

ANC struggling in KZN

On Monday, the ANC secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, painted a bleak picture of the party in KwaZulu-Natal.

On Tuesday, he said the party would make changes to the current Provincial Task Team (PTT) to address challenges in that province and restore lost support.

New officials would be brought in as part of the changes.

Political analyst weighs in

Political analyst Andre Duvenhage said the ANC will have a hard time regaining lost support in KwaZulu-Natal.

“We need to consider that in KZN there is a huge drive to mobilise traditional voters away from the ANC. This is being done by both the MK party and the IFP,” he said.

