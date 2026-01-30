ANC launches service delivery hotline ahead of local elections

The ruling party says stronger municipal management, accountability and migration reform are now priorities.

In anticipation of voter backlash in the upcoming local government elections, the ANC has decided to launch a toll-free hotline so that residents can report their service delivery concerns.

Additionally, rapid response technical teams will be deployed to priority municipalities, where weekly monitoring of delivery performance will be conducted.

Lekgotla resolutions on municipal reform

These were some of the decisions made at the ANC lekgotla outlined by ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula during a media briefing in Johannesburg yesterday.

The lekgotla resolved that the party should strengthen municipal financial management and billing systems, eliminate unfunded budgets and fill funded vacancies with skilled personnel.

It must also punish maladministration and corruption.

‘Commitment to restoring credibility’

Mbalula said through these measures, the ANC is committed to restoring functionality, credibility and a developmental orientation in local government.

“The lekgotla reaffirmed this moment requires leadership that is decisive, disciplined and people centred.

“The ANC recommits itself to governing with humility, accountability and urgency, fully conscious of the expectations and hopes of South Africans,” Mbalula said.

The gathering acknowledged the ANC’s failure lay in policy implementation not in lack of policy.

It also identified gaps in coordination and a lack of institutional capacity.

Strengthening intergovernmental coordination and speeding up the professionalisation of the public service would be prioritised.

Migration, borders and law enforcement focus

To address SA’s migration woes, the ANC is to intensify the crackdown on illegal mining operations and zama zamas.

The operations would involve a coordinated, intelligence-led response.

At the same time the ANC is working on a White Paper on international migration, which provides a comprehensive framework to modernise the country’s immigration system.

According to Mbalula, the policy was aimed at addressing long-standing weaknesses in the system. Once law, it would provide clear legal authority for implementation, enforcement, and accountability.

The party lekgotla wants border management to be modernised with capacity given to the Border Management Authority, including the deployment of appropriate technology to secure land, sea and air borders.

