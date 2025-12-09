ANC ‘suffers from disease’ of not implementing policy resolutions, Ramaphosa says [VIDEO]

Ramaphosa did not mince his words as he spoke about the renewal of the ANC.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has spoken firmly, saying his party suffers from a “disease” of failing to implement policy resolutions, and that members must reflect the organisation’s renewal in their behaviour, including what they post on social media about each other or the party.

Ramaphosa delivered the political overview of the ANC at the party’s fifth National General Council (NGC) at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg on Monday.

ANC review

The four-day gathering reflects on the party’s performance since its last elective conference at the Johannesburg Expo Centre in Nasrec in December 2022.

During the NGC, the ANC reviews the party’s progress to implement policy resolutions adopted at the elective conference, including organisational renewal.

ANC ‘disease’

“For the lack of the implementation of our decisions is a disease that we must rid our organisations and structures, including our government, of. The ANC must be united around the values and the principles of our movement.

“Enhancing the quality of membership and leadership is key to the renewal of the ANC, as was stated by the NEC in the January 8 statement. It continued to say that the membership system of the ANC is also being overhauled to ensure that the movement attracts into its ranks the kind of people who are willing to serve the people of South Africa. The criteria for membership and screening process to rid the ANC of criminals is an important part of the renewal process,” Ramaphosa said.

[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa says members of the ANC must reflect the party's renewal in their behaviour, including what they post on social media about each other or the party.#Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/a4FAH8kI0J — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) December 8, 2025

ANC leadership

Ramaphosa said this includes tightening and enforcing the leadership election processes.

“A renewed ANC must enforce discipline in the ranks of our membership. As renewal gains momentum, those whose conduct conflicts with our values and principles, the criminals, the corrupt, the careerists, extortionists and factionalists and those who actively work against the organisation should find themselves outside of the African National Congress.”

Ramaphosa said the NEC, in the January 8 statement, was firm in its direction for the party.

“The NEC stated that the renewal of the ANC must be reflected in our everyday behaviour as members of the African National Congress on how we conduct ourselves, including what we post either against each other or about the African National Congress on social media.”

ANC succession battle

Despite the ANC’s denial that the NGC is not the place to discuss succession, political analyst Theo Neethling said there are enough indicators to suggest that the question of who will replace Cyril Ramaphosa as party president remains.

“Even with ongoing public rejections from high-ranking ANC officials, the party is clearly transitioning into a phase of heightened internal conflict.”

“What the ANC leaders refer to as ‘renewal’ frequently seems, in reality, to be a contest for dominance over crucial structures prior to the 2027 elective conference,” said Neethling.

His comments come after reports that the top seven leaders of the ANC have been influencing the outcomes of the regional elective conferences currently underway.

Additional reporting by Itumeleng Mafisa