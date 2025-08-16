ANC to debate two centres of power in Limpopo

Both Ramathuba and Mpe have confirmed they will stand for the position of ANC provincial chair in Limpopo.

The ANC’s two centres of power are set to dominate discussions when Premier Phophi Ramathuba and Polokwane Mayor Makoro “Putin” John Mpe are set to contest for the position of ANC provincial chair at the upcoming provincial elective conference.

Two in the race for ANC provincial chair

Both Ramathuba and Mpe have confirmed they will stand for the position, only if nominated by branches at the right time. The two centres of power policy was introduced during the 2007 Polokwane ANC national elective conference where former president Jacob Zuma toppled then-president Thabo Mbeki to become ANC president.

Limpopo is currently run by a premier, Ramathuba, who is not the party’s provincial chair. Now, Makoro “Putin” John Mpe is being touted by some to be elected ANC provincial chairperson. This after he won his “third term” bid in May at the Peter Mokaba regional elective conference.

Asked about the province’s view on the two centres of power, ANC provincial spokesperson Mathole Jimmy Machaka said: “The view of the ANC is that the centre is one and the centre is Frans Mohlala (ANC Limpopo headquarters). It is the ANC-led government and not the other way round,” he said.

Month before he died, ANC veteran Tshwenuwani Farisani said the debate on the so-called two centres of power has caused long-standing tension between the party’s leadership and its governmental structures. This tension, Farisani said, has played out in the South African political landscape, with the ANC often facing challenges of whether the chairperson of the party should become the premier of the province.

He said the debate often arises when the ANC’s internal political dynamics clash with government policies or decisions.

“This can lead to confusion, policy inconsistencies, and challenges for effective governance,” he said.

ANC Women’s League to support Ramathuba

On Friday, the ANC Women’s League in Limpopo said it will throw its support behind Ramathuba.

“It is the position of the ANCWL in Limpopo to support any woman who stands for the position of provincial chairperson, provided she possesses the necessary skills, experience, and capacity. The ANCWL is committed to ensuring that women occupy all corridors of power,” said league provincial secretary, Tebogo Mamorobela.

The ANC Youth League in the province has not yet decided who it will support.

ANCYL provincial chair Faith Sebopela, however, said it will support the PEC’s call for an early conference. “On who should lead the province as chair is a subject for another day,” she said.

Allegations of corruption

Mpe’s road to the ANC Limpopo headquarters as party provincial chair, and his alleged desire to then become premier, has been marred by allegations of corruption. For the past month, the mayor – who is also ANC Peter Mokaba regional chair and the South African Local Government Association (Salga) Limpopo chair – and his city manager Thuso Nemugumoni have been accused of corruption. They have also been accused of awarding municipal tenders to foreign nationals, the latest of which was last month when the municipality appointed a foreign national as director of water and sanitation.

Mpe claims the accusations were orchestrated by ANC members who are “bitter” after losing regional elections.

“These are bitter comrades who are scared of losing the provincial conference because, despite playing all the tricks in the book, they still lost the Peter Mokaba regional elective conference in May, where I was re-elected unopposed for a third term.

“Those who have proof of any corruption element against me must hand over their proof to law-enforcement agencies such as the Hawks, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), the Public Protector, and or the police,” he said.

The term of office for the 10th Limpopo ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) ends in June 2026. It remains to be seen who will become the new Limpopo ANC provincial chairperson to replace the sitting chair, Stan Mathabatha.

