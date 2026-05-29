ANC veterans warn corruption to spike as power slips

Moeletsi Mbeki says officials will loot more before elections. Mathews Phosa forecasts ANC drop to 26% as voter trust collapses nationwide.

Senior and former members of the ANC are well aware of the threat facing the former liberation organisation.

In 2023, Moeletsi Mbeki, brother of former president Thabo Mbeki, predicted in an SABC interview South Africa is likely to see more corruption as the ANC comes closer to losing power.

Mbeki says officials will loot more before elections

“Public officials, that is where the heart of corruption in this country is.

“The painful part is the closer the ANC gets to losing power, the more corruption we are going to see.

“They have to take out from this feeding trough and put it in their pockets because they think that after next year’s elections, they will no longer be in power.

“So, I am afraid we have a lot more pain coming from corruption,” Moeletsi Mbeki said.

And he was correct as there appears to be little slackening off of the corruption and looting involving those who are well connected to the ANC.

Recently, ANC veteran Mathews Phosa predicted that the party could fall to as low as 26% nationally in future elections, warning the governing party’s decline is accelerating as corruption scandals, leadership failures and voter disillusionment continue to erode public trust.

ANC definitely losing elections – Phosa

Speaking during the Brutally Honest Conversations with Sunday World podcast, Phosa said polling trends showed the ANC was steadily losing electoral ground and could no longer expect to dominate South African politics as it once did.

“The ANC is definitely losing elections,” said Phosa.

“The electoral vote of the previous election, put at 40%, which I predicted would be 44%, was out by three.

“I’m saying now, from the polls we’re doing, the ANC is between 26% and 36%.

“It is losing the vote.”