Are DA ministers being sabotaged? Sadtu slams Geordin Hill-Lewis

The DA prides itself on good governance, but two of its ministers are under scrutiny over alleged irregularities in their portfolios.

The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) has slammed DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis for accusing senior officials at the Department of Basic Education of sabotaging Minister Siviwe Gwarube.

Gwarube was appointed basic education minister by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2024, but has not had a smooth period as political head of that department.

She recently came under fire after irregularities were discovered in a R1.6 billion textbook tender. This came after Lighthouse Publishers (Pty) Ltd, one of the companies that had gotten a lion’s share of the tender, R285 million, was awarded the tender despite being registered just three days after the contract briefing.

As a minister from the DA, Gwarube was criticised for the incident, especially because the party she represents prides itself on good governance and oversight.

What did Hill-Lewis say?

Hill-Lewis told Newzroom Afrika on Monday that Gwarube is not to blame for most of the problems in her department. Instead, he said she is being sabotaged by senior officials whom he suggested could have links to the ANC.

“There is just a relentless campaign to try and stop and stumble any meaningful reform if that reform means proper accountability for those who have failed public education and the millions of children in this country who have not received the standard of education that they are deserving of and are entitled to for so many years.

“They are very resistant, those people, very resistant to major reform of the system, and there is definitely a campaign against the minister.”

The Citizen had approached both the ANC and the Department of Basic Education for comment. Their responses will be published once they are received.

Hill-Lewis also alleged senior officials had leaked confidential internal information within the department.

“The public must be aware that these ministers have unbelievably tough jobs to turn around rotten and broken institutions, very often from the ground up, and that is going to be a tough fight.”

Hill-Lewis blamed officials for the recent textbook tender scandal.

Sadtu hits back

However, Sadtu spokesperson Nomusa Cembi accused Hill-Lewis of playing politics.

“If they have evidence that these officials are sabotaging the minister, why do they not bring it so these people can be disciplined? They are playing politics with the department.

“Senior officials are administrative appointments, meaning these are qualified people. They have contracts; they would not want to defy the minister or act out of their contracts. The DA must hold their minister accountable and stop passing the buck,” Cembi told The Citizen on Monday.

Cembi said Gwarube’s tense relationship with senior officials in her department has the potential to cause “chaos.”

“The DA cannot say that these officials are not up to standard; many of them are qualified professionals. They must not act like their ministers cannot make mistakes; it’s their work to do oversight.

“We are pleading with her to do the right thing and work well with the officials.

“Not all public servants are affiliated to the ANC,” she added.

Another DA minister under fire

Hill-Lewis has also defended Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Solly Malatsi, who is also from the DA, after he was criticised following his department’s withdrawal of its draft national AI policy after it was revealed that it contained AI-generated content with fake citations.

“You have to trust these large teams of civil servants to get on with the job and do it in a way that is professional and which demonstrates a commitment to care diligence and doing their best, and when that does not happen, you have to hold them accountable for that,” he said.