Are there still credible leaders in the ANC? Why Ramaphosa is struggling to make good appointments

An analyst says the ANC no longer has the caliber of leaders that it had in 1994.

While President Cyril Ramaphosa has been criticised for making controversial appointments, a political analyst says this may not be his fault at all.

Recently, Ramaphosa came under fire for bringing disgraced former communications minister Dina Pule back into Cabinet as the new minister of social development. Pule was fired by former president Jacob Zuma in 2013 for corruption, maladministration, and breaking the parliamentary code of ethics, among other issues.

A few days later, Ramaphosa announced the former minister of state security, Ayanda Dlodlo, as the country’s new ambassador to France. Dlodlo has been linked to dodgy characters implicated in state capture. She has also been accused of trying to cover up evidence related to state capture.

Where are the good leaders in the ANC?

Speaking to The Citizen this week, political analyst Theo Neethling said the ANC is running out of credible leaders.

“The ANC is currently exhibiting a serious shortage of strong and effective political leadership. The recent appointment of Dina Pule as Minister of Social Development has been cited by critics as further evidence of this broader leadership deficit. Equally telling is the persistent observation that no clear or compelling successor to Cyril Ramaphosa has emerged within the party,” said Neethling.

He said the absence of an obvious heir apparent raises important questions about the ANC’s leadership pipeline and its ability to renew itself at a time when electoral support is steadily declining.

“The leadership challenges confronting the ANC are by no means confined to the national level. They are equally evident in local government, where the party has struggled to provide stable and effective governance across municipalities ranging from small towns to major metropolitan areas.

“In the Johannesburg metropolitan municipality, for example, Executive Mayor Dada Morero has faced sustained criticism over financial management and broader governance challenges.

“These difficulties reinforce the perception that the ANC’s leadership problems are systemic rather than isolated to a few individuals,” said Neethling.

Are the glory days gone?

According to Neethling, the ANC had a strong offering in leadership when the party contested its first democratic elections in 1994.

“At that time, the party was led by figures of exceptional political stature, with Nelson Mandela serving as President and Thabo Mbeki as Deputy President. Whether one agreed with their policies or not, they commanded considerable political authority, enjoyed significant public credibility, and provided the ANC with a depth of leadership that appears increasingly absent today,” said Neethling.

Neethling said today’s ANC is fundamentally different from the movement that entered government in 1994.

“Most of the leaders whose political legitimacy was forged during the anti-apartheid struggle have now left the political stage. President Ramaphosa represents one of the last prominent figures from that generation who remains at the centre of the party’s leadership.

“In many respects, the ANC appears to be undergoing a difficult and uncertain political transition.

“Its weakening electoral performance suggests that hundreds of thousands of former supporters have lost confidence in the party’s ability to provide effective leadership and governance.

“Unless the ANC succeeds in developing a new generation of capable, credible and nationally respected leaders, it is likely to face increasing difficulty in reversing its electoral decline and restoring public trust.”