Bojanala MMC suspended over EPWP workers abuse allegations

Insiders say the party is preparing to appoint the former mayor of Moretele Local Municipality to replace the suspended MMC.

The ANC in North West has allegedly moved swiftly to suspend Winnie Sono, the MMC for Treasury in the Bojanala District Municipality amid explosive allegations that she abused Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) workers for personal gain.

Sono, a former MMC for special projects, allegedly used EPWP workers to clean and maintain her private home in Lebotlwane, while coercing the workers to pay for ANC membership cards and fuel contributions.

EPWP workers allegedly used for private chores

The EPWP is a government initiative that creates temporary jobs for unemployed and poor people for public benefit such as cleaning parks and schools.

Sono allegedly used EPWP workers for chores at her private residence. They were made to clear rubble and wash the windows of her house.

Many were paid R1 800 a month, from which Sono allegedly deducted R40 for ANC membership and R200 for fuel for her car.

Sono suspended pending investigation

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson has ordered an urgent investigation into the scandal.

The allegations sparked outrage within ANC structures and across civil society.

ALSO READ: Meet some of South Africa’s favourite and least-liked mayors

According to sources in the party’s provincial executive committee, Sono was suspended with immediate effect pending an internal investigation and the party leadership in the province vowed to take “decisive action” if misconduct was proven.

An ANC caucus member said the decision to suspend Sono was discussed during a presentation to the caucus by party leadership last week.

“The ANC provincial leadership confirmed an internal investigation is underway, and that Sono will remain suspended pending its outcome,” said the member.

“The feeling was that the ANC cannot afford to be associated with conduct that undermines the dignity of our people. This matter will be dealt with swiftly.”

Former mayor allegedly set to replace MMC

Insiders say the party is preparing to appoint Andries Monaheng, the former mayor of Moretele Local Municipality, to replace Sono.

“Monaheng is well regarded for his administrative experience and community engagement record,” the source said.

Sono could not be reached for comment, along with Tumelo Maruping, ANC spokesperson in the province, and Bojanala District Municipality speaker Lucky Madiba.

NOW READ: Residents lock up Madibeng mayor and staff