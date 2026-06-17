DA leader asks Ramaphosa to remove John Steenhuisen as minister

Party leader Geordin Hill-Lewis announced a series of changes aimed at sharpening the party's impact in national governance.

The DA has reshuffled its team in the government of national unity (GNU), with Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen demoted to deputy minister.

Party leader Geordin Hill-Lewis announced a series of Cabinet changes aimed at sharpening the party’s impact in national governance and delivering on the mandate of 3.5 million voters.

Demotion

“Following a careful assessment of the DA’s team in the government of national unity, I have written to President Ramaphosa setting out several changes to the Democratic Alliance’s representation in the national executive,” Hill-Lewis said.

“Willie Aucamp will replace John Steenhuisen as Minister of Agriculture. During his tenure, Minister Steenhuisen spearheaded the expansion of market access for South Africa’s agricultural products and made progress in the procurement and distribution of vaccines for Foot-and-Mouth disease (FMD).”

Hill-Lewis said Aucamp’s immediate mandate is to resolve ongoing legal proceedings relating to FMD, to work with the entire sector to overcome the crisis and restore confidence through accelerated practical steps to bring the crisis under control.

“Minister Aucamp will also further the work of opening new markets to our agricultural products to help grow the economy and create jobs.”

Legal challenge

Last month, the High Court in Pretoria ruled against Steenhuisen, ordering that farmers may procure private FMD vaccines from lawful importers, manufacturers or their lawful agents.

Southern African Agri Initiative (Saai) CEO Francois Rossouw hailed the judgment in the case against Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen and other state institutions as a victory for all livestock and game farmers in South Africa.

Hill-Lewis said Aucamp’s immediate mandate is to resolve ongoing legal proceedings relating to FMD, to work with the entire sector to overcome the crisis and restore confidence through accelerated practical steps to bring the crisis under control.

“Minister Aucamp will also further the work of opening new markets to our agricultural products to help grow the economy and create jobs.”

Other changes

Hill-Lewis said David Maynier will take up the position of Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment.

“He has had a distinguished career leading frontline portfolios in the National Assembly and the Western Cape Government, and I have every faith in his ability to make a positive impact in the national Cabinet.

“Steenhuisen will replace Alexandra Abrahams as Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, where he will focus on the successes he has achieved in expanding market access, and now adding new areas of work in supporting industrial growth, improving competitiveness, and working with business and labour to help unlock job creation,” Hill-Lewis said.

Electricity

According to Hill-Lewis, Abrahams moves to the role of Deputy Minister of Electricity and Energy.

She brings tenacity, discipline and a reform-minded approach to one of the country’s most crucial growth portfolios.”

Water and sanitation

Yusuf Cassim, who has served on the Portfolio Committee on Higher Education and has roots in student politics, will be appointed Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training.

Jack Bloom, the longest-serving member of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature and a veteran campaigner for good governance, will take up the position of Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation.

Reshuffle

Hill-Lewis said the changes “demonstrate” the DA’s values in action.”

“We believe in accountability in public office, high standards of performance, and responsiveness to the needs of South Africans.

“In every decision I take, no matter how difficult, I seek to advance the attainment of an open, opportunity society for all – a society in which every person can live a life of value. These changes will enhance the DA’s ability to give effect to that vision for South Africa,” Hill-Lewis said.