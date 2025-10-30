Politics

Brink is back – Joburg council approves city manager appointment  

By Itumeleng Mafisa

30 October 2025

11:45 am

Brink is believed to be closely associated with the EFF, which has been a concern for some ANC councillors.

Brink-Johannesburg

City of Johannesburg City Manager Floyd Brink. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

The Johannesburg city council on Thursday approved the appointment of Floyd Brink as city manager.

This comes after months of delays in filling the position.

Brink is not new to the role; he has served as city manager before.

Last year, the Johannesburg High Court found that his appointment was irregular. It ordered him to step down from the role.

He was then interviewed again by a panel, along with other candidates, and received the highest score.

Brink is an experienced public servant. His first task since his return will be to help the city deliver a successful G20.

He also walks into the role as the city struggles with several issues, including water and electricity shortages, dysfunctional roads, and a growing number of informal settlements in the metro.

