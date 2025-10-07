Brown Mogotsi: Mbalula can’t kick me out of the ANC

Last week, the ANC denied that Brown Mogotsi is a member of the party

Controversial North West businessman Brown Mogotsi insists that he is still an ANC member in good standing.

Last week, the ANC denied Mogotsi is a current member of the party. It said Mogotsi’s membership had expired.

“The ANC has noted recent allegations that certain individuals, including Mr Oupa Brown Mogotsi, are alleged to be involved in serious organised criminal activity. Our membership records confirm that Mr Mogotsi’s ANC membership has expired. We now can confirm that Mr Mogotsi is therefore not an ANC member,” said the party in a statement.

Mogotsi speaks out

But Mogotsi disputed this in an interview on Monday.

“I have seen those communications and utterances … and let me confirm something to you, I am a member of the ANC in good standing.

“I have attempted to send you some proof that my membership only expires at the end of October,” he told SABC News.

Mogotsi said ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has no right to terminate his membership based on the allegations made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

“It is not the [ANC] secretary-general that has the power to do that, it is my branch which I have communicated with, and they are aware that my membership only expires at the end of October,” he said.

ANC constitution

According to the ANC’s constitution, the secretary-general may only terminate a membership if it is found to have been obtained “invalidly”, or if a member has been found guilty of misconduct by a party disciplinary committee, and expulsion has been recommended.

A person will also lose their “member in good standing” status if they fail to pay their subscription fee for three consecutive months. If they do not renew their membership, they will no longer be a member of the party.

Mogotsi’s associations

Mkhwanazi informed the Madlanga commission that Mogotsi is associated with another controversial businessman, Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Matlala is a highly controversial figure who faces a number of criminal offences, including attempted murder.

Both Matlala and Mogotsi have been linked to suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu.

Mchunu is being accused of colluding with criminal elements to shut down the political killings task team in KwaZulu-Natal.

Last week, Mbalula described both Matlala and Mogotsi as bad examples of ANC members.

“Brown Mogotsi is a reflection of a bad ANC member, if he is, because he is implicated in syphoning money in the name of the ANC. The ANC cannot condone such behaviour.

“The ANC cannot pride itself on such people if they are its members, and they will face the full wrath of the ANC and accountability from the side of the party,” he said.

Mbalula told the media that the ANC has been infiltrated by criminals and cartels that have joined the party for their own benefit.

“There are some in the system who have abused the good name of the ANC for their criminal activities, sometimes to the detriment of the organisation.

“We know that our organisation is infiltrated by criminal elements, and it extends to cartels, sometimes not in the knowledge of comrades who are in positions of leadership, who have become victims of these criminals. If this is the moment to get rid of such, let it be,” he said.

