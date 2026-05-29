Call for calm after IFP councillor shot dead during community meeting

The IFP has called for calm while police investigate Mbuso Mthimkhulu's murder.

The IFP has expressed shock after one of their councillors in the Rand West Municipality was shot dead during a community meeting on Thursday evening.

In a statement on Friday, the party’s spokesperson, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, said police are on the hunt for those who are behind the murder of councillor Mbuso Mthimkhulu.

“Reports, whilst still sketchy at this stage, indicate that an unknown assailant opened fire on Mthimkhulu, fatally wounding him before fleeing the scene.

“The IFP unequivocally condemns this senseless act of violence. The killing of a public representative, particularly on the eve of the upcoming local government elections, is both tragic and deeply concerning for our democracy,” said Hlengwa.

“No citizen, community leader, activist or public servant should ever lose their life in the course of serving the people,” he added.

Hlengwa appealed to the police to prioritise Mthimkhulu’s case.

“We call on the South African Police Service (Saps) to act with urgency and decisiveness in bringing the perpetrators to book.

“Given the nature of this crime, we further call for the immediate activation of the Saps 72-hour investigation protocol to ensure that all necessary resources are mobilised and deployed to apprehend those responsible,” he said.

Mthimkhulu’s term in office

According to the IFP, Mthimkhulu was elected as a councillor in 2021 and served his community of Bekkersdal diligently with commitment, humility and dedication.

“As a member of the Municipal Public Accounts Committee (MPAC), he remained steadfast in advancing good governance, accountability and ethical financial management within the municipality.

It called for “calm, peace and restraint within the community at large” following the murder.

“The IFP extends its deepest condolences to the Mthimkhulu family, his colleagues, friends, and the people of Rand West City.

“We mourn the loss of a committed servant of the people whose life was cut short in such a cruel and violent manner. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” said Hlengwa.

Gauteng PKTT

Mthimkhulu’s murder comes at a time when the premier of Gauteng, Panyaza Lesufi has endorsed the formation of a Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) in Gauteng. This police unit will focus on politically related murders and crimes linked to the taxi industry and cartels.