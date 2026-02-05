Can Geordin Hill-Lewis run Cape Town and the DA at the same time?

Hill-Lewis is among several favourites in the DA that could lead the party after its elective conference.

Questions are being raised about Geordin Hill-Lewis’ ability to lead the City of Cape Town and the DA at the same time, should he emerge as the new leader of the party after its elective conference.

The party will go to their federal elective conference in a few weeks, and Hill-Lewis has been named as one of the possible contenders for the role of party leader.

He has not confirmed whether he will be contesting, but indicated that he wants to stand for a second term as the mayor of Cape Town in the upcoming local government elections.

“After John Steenhuisen’s announcement yesterday, I have been approached by many party members to stand for the position of Federal Leader.

“The DA’s internal campaign rules stipulate that public campaigning may only begin when the nomination period opens. That will happen later this month, which is when I will announce my intentions.

“Whatever is decided, I will remain committed to stand for a second term as the Mayor of Cape Town. It is the DA’s biggest government and our strongest platform as we head into the local elections,” said Hill-Lewis.

ALSO READ: Johnny the walker: What now for the DA?

What do analysts say

University of the Free State political analyst Theo Neethling believes that Hill-Lewis could lead the DA from Cape Town, but this would require support from his party.

“This would inevitably place increased pressure on him. However, such a dual role is feasible provided that he has a strong and effective support structure within the City of Cape Town that can carry much of the operational burden.

“It is also worth recalling that Helen Zille served as Executive Mayor of Cape Town when she was elected leader of the DA, and later went on to become Premier of the Western Cape—a role she fulfilled with considerable success,” said Neethling.

Andre Duvenhage, a political analyst from the North West University (NWU) agrees with Neethling.

He said Zille has held the title of party leader while leading the City of Cape Town and did well in both jobs.

“However, we can ask questions about the practicality of keeping these two positions. I think one of the reasons for John Steenhuisen’s downfall comes from a situation where he tried to do both jobs, one as agriculture minister and the other as party leader.

“So, it will not be a wise decision for Hill-Lewis to take this on a double level, but my personal view is that this does not disqualify him as a potential candidate. It can also be seen as a moderate approach to not make the stakes too high at the beginning. For me, I think it is a good strategy,” he said.

A proud moment

Meanwhile, Hill-Lewis said it is an honour to be considered for the role of party leader.

He said whatever the outcome, the DA’s focus must remain on serving every South African and building a country of hope.

NOW READ: Will an electronic voting system ensure free and fair elections? Malema says EFF votes have been stolen in the past