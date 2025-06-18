Can Shivambu leave MK party?: Zuma accused of lacking morals when making decisions

Political analyst said Floyd Shivambu has few political options available to him.

Concerns about the democratic processes inside the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party are still being raised.

This comes after several MK party leaders have been removed from their positions, including the former secretary-general Floyd Shivambu, former parliamentary whip Mzwanele Manyi, and the leader of the party in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature, Mervyn Dirks.

The MK party has also had at least seven secretaries-general since it was formed in December 2023.

Political analyst Ntsikelelo Breakfast said it is clear that MK party president Jacob Zuma makes all the critical decisions, including the appointment and dismissal of leaders.

“The problem is the lack of institutionalisation of internal democracy in the party. This is one of the biggest threats in the party.

“The decisions are made on top and they are brought down to the bottom without any buy-in from the rank and file of the party,” he said.

How Zuma’s mind works

Breakfast criticised Zuma for halting processes that are essential for democracy in the party.

“Zuma is on record saying that the party should not rush to hold a conference because conferences can be captured or they can be influenced by people with money.

“But which conference has ever not been influenced by those who have the means of production. Even Zuma himself – that is how he became the leader of the ANC,” he said.

The need for power

Zuma has been described by many in political circles as a “master chess player”.

However, Breakfast said his politics is marred with contradictions and his need for power.

“He is someone who broke away from the ANC and now he cannot stand rebellion within his own party. He is someone who cannot let go of power and that is why he formed his own party,” he said.

The analyst described Zuma as a “Machiavellian” politician who does not consider morality when making decisions.

“He is a realist, and realism is not about morality, it is about pursuing your goals to satisfy your thirst,” he said.

Was Floyd Shivambu played?

Meanwhile, Breakfast said he expects Shivambu to leave the MK party after he was publicly criticised by Zuma on Monday during the party’s youth day celebrations in Durban.

“I can bet you that Floyd will leave. He would have never been treated like this by Julius Malema. He should have known that he is dealing with someone with no morals,” he said.

Breakfast believes that Zuma has not forgiven Shivambu and other EFF members who led the ‘pay back the money’ campaign in parliament when Zuma was the country’s president.

“Zuma has not forgiven him for the disrespect that he showed. Why did Floyd think Zuma has forgiven him and the EFF for taking him to court,” he said.

Breakfast said Shivambu has few political options available to him.

“He cannot go back to the EFF and he would be foolish to go back to the ANC. He now has to pay the price of walking around with an egg on his face,” he said.

Is the MK party a family thing?

Another political analyst, Sanet Solomon, said infighting in the MK party means voters are still not sure of its policies, more than a year after it was formed.

“The frequent infighting and personality clashes overshadow the MK policies, thus creating confusion on what the party stands for and what it seeks to achieve.

“This causes a lot of confusion for voters. It raises questions on whether the confusion is the goal,” she said.

