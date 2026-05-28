Changing voting patterns in Gauteng? DA wins its first 100% black ward in Emfuleni

According to Geordin Hill-Lewis, the by-election results in Emfuleni indicate that the DA can win anywhere.

The DA’s mayoral candidate in Emfuleni Local Municipality, Kingsol Chabalala, says township residents in the Vaal are beginning to see his party as a credible alternative to the ANC.

This comes after the DA, for the first time, won a ward in the township of Evaton in Wednesday’s by-election.

Evaton is one of the oldest townships in the province, established in 1904, and has been an ANC stronghold for decades. The same township produced former EFF MP Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

The DA won ward 28 by a narrow margin over the ANC, obtaining 1 001 votes while the ANC received 993 votes. Maki Tshabalala is the DA’s new councillor in the area.

According to the party, this is its first ward in a 100% black township.

A revolt against identity politics?

Speaking to The Citizen on Thursday, Chabalala said Emfuleni residents are desperate for basic service delivery in the area.

“This thing of saying the DA is white from our political opponents no longer holds water as the residents are starting to realise that the DA is home to all South Africans,” said Chabalala.

A troubled municipality

Emfuleni has become infamous for its service-delivery challenges, including poor-quality water, corruption, lack of refuse collection and inadequate basic infrastructure.

“The ANC has severely failed the people of Emfuleni. The municipality can no longer provide even the most basic services, while infrastructure continues to collapse.

“Our roads are filled with potholes, sewage flows through our streets and the municipality has staggered from one crisis to another as a result of financial mismanagement and corruption,” he said.

Chabalala said this historic win signals more victories to come for the DA in Emfuleni and other parts of Gauteng.

“Yesterday marked a historic moment for Emfuleni. The DA winning a ward in the township shows that communities are ready for change, accountable leadership and a government that puts residents first.

“This victory is not just for the DA, it is for every resident who believes Emfuleni deserves better service delivery, safer communities, job opportunities and leaders who listen,” he said.

“This is only the beginning of fixing Emfuleni, rebuilding hope, and restoring dignity in our communities,” he added.

A milestone for the DA

In a media statement on Thursday, the DA’s federal leader, Geordin Hill-Lewis, said the victory in Evaton is significant for the party as a whole.

“This result matters far beyond one ward. The message from Emfuleni is that the DA can and will win anywhere, and South Africa can work for everyone.

“It shows that voters across communities are increasingly placing their trust in the DA to deliver clean government, basic services, safer communities and jobs.

“The DA is not a party for one group, one province or one city. We are a party for all South Africans who want their towns, cities and communities to work,” said Hill-Lewis.

The numbers tell the story of a major political shift.

According to reports, some ANC councillors from various municipalities in the Vaal have admitted that their municipalities are in trouble and need intervention.