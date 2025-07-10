Charges laid against Mchunu as pressure mounts on Ramaphosa to act amid national security concerns

Ramaphosa is expected to meet with both Mchunu and Mkhawanazi before the end of the week.

The political noose seems to be getting tighter and tighter around the neck of Police Minister Senzo Mchunu.

On Thursday, the DA laid criminal charges against him at the Cape Town police station for allegedly misleading parliament.

Mchunu is accused of lying to the portfolio committee of police after he initially denied knowing Brown Mogotsi, a man accused of playing a role in capturing the South African Police Service (Saps).

In March this year, Mchunu denied knowing Mogotsi. Yet, in a public statement on 9 July, the minister admitted that he does in fact know Mogotsi, describing him as “a comrade”.

DA deputy chief whip, Baxolile Nodada, said Mchunu’s contradictory remarks raise concerns about him misleading parliament.

“It is a criminal act to mislead parliament in terms of the Powers, Privileges and Immunities of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures Act.

“The minister committed fraud by knowingly making a false statement with the intent to mislead parliament,” said Nodada.

He said Mchunu has violated the Powers and Privileges Act, which criminalises any attempt to mislead or obstruct parliament or its committees.

“It is simply unacceptable for a sitting minister to evade accountability while surrounded by allegations of corruption, links to criminal syndicates, and efforts to shield politically connected individuals from scrutiny,” he said.

Where is Ramaphosa?

He also criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa’s inaction in the face of this growing scandal.

“It is indefensible. Four days after the explosive revelations by KwaZulu-Natal’s provincial police commissioner, the president has neither acted against Minister Mchunu nor initiated any credible investigation,” he said.

MK party also lays charges against Mchunu

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party also laid criminal charges against Mchunu for the same matter.

“We have opened criminal cases against Minister Mchunu, who is charged with obstructing and defeating the course of justice, abuse of power and criminal conspiracy aimed at undermining lawful investigations,” said party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela.

The party also opened a case against Mchunu for unlawfully issuing executive instructions to disband the Political Killings Task Team and using intimidation tactics against whistleblowers and law enforcement officers.

Parliamentary disciplinary processes

Meanwhile, the EFF has submitted an official affidavit to Parliament’s Ethics Committee accusing Mchunu of breaching the Executive Members’ Ethics Act and the 2014 Parliamentary Code of Conduct.

“The complaint, filed by EFF Chief Whip Nontando Nolutshungu, calls for a full investigation and accountability at the highest level of executive office,” said the party in a statement.

