Coalition tensions rise as Madlanga commission implicates Tshwane officials

The city insists Morodi's suspension is a precautionary step, not a finding of guilt.

Allegations made in the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry have pointed to the City of Tshwane, its chief financial officer and its coalition partners.

In a surprise move late yesterday, Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya announced the decision to suspend MMC for corporate and shared services Kholofelo Morodi in the interest of protecting the integrity of the city.

“A preliminary investigation is underway into the matters raised before the Madlanga commission to determine whether a prima facie case exists.

“The City of Tshwane emphasises that this measure does not constitute a finding of wrongdoing, nor does it imply any presumption of guilt. It reflects a principled commitment to transparency, accountability, and ensuring that all allegations are subjected to appropriate scrutiny,” Moya said.

DA Tshwane caucus chief whip Jacqui Uys said evidence led in the inquiry this week implicates not only the city’s chief financial officer Gareth Mnisi, but also two coalition partners, ActionSA and the EFF.

Uys said the DA has consistently warned about the irregular extension of the current security tender, as well as the city’s failure to prepare a new tender.

“These are fresh allegations against Mnisi, entirely separate from those previously raised by the ANC, and they justify a separate, independent investigation,” said Uys.

“What is now clear is that the fight over Mnisi’s position has nothing to do with principle. It is about tenders and control of resources.

“On the one hand, the ANC’s deputy mayor and MMC for finance Eugene Modise is already benefiting from an existing security tender awarded to Triotic Protection Services.

“On the other hand, ActionSA and the EFF appear to have tried to muscle in on the next contract.

“WhatsApp messages presented to the commission point to meetings between Mnisi and representatives of these parties in what appears to be an unlawful attempt to influence the tender outcome,” she added.

Freedom Front Plus Tshwane caucus leader Grandi Theunissen said that as a former member of the mayoral committee for community safety, he was deeply concerned by the shocking testimony and video evidence presented at the Madlanga commission.

“During my tenure, the city’s security strategy was deliberately shifted away from static guards toward modern, technology-driven solutions,” said Theunissen.

“This model proved both more effective and more cost-efficient for taxpayers. It is therefore troubling the department I once led is now at the centre of a judicial commission where damning evidence has surfaced.”

Theunissen said equally concerning is the reluctance of ActionSA and the EFF to table the report on the CFO, which is calling for an investigation into the same official.

ActionSA national chair Michael Beaumont said ActionSA noted with serious concern the allegations arising from the Madlanga commission relating to an alleged WhatsApp exchange between a clearly implicated Sergeant Fannie Nkosi and CFO Mnisi, as well as claims that individuals believed to be representing ActionSA participated in discussions relating to tenders in Tshwane.

“The evidence led today at the Madlanga commission will be followed closely for any further matters that may warrant the urgent attention of ActionSA’s leadership.

“ActionSA regards any allegation of corruption or impropriety, even an untested one, with the utmost gravity and has initiated a full internal investigation to determine the veracity of the claims, including whether any ActionSA member was present at the alleged engagement,” he added.

Beaumont added that ActionSA has noted recent efforts to discredit the chief financial officer more broadly.

“In this context, we treat the allegations as untested and potentially politically convenient and caution against taking them at face value, particularly given that they arise from a criminally implicated sergeant Nkosi,” he added.