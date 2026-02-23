Politics

MK party's Colleen Makhubele resigns as MP

Makhubele tendered her resignation on Monday, after becoming an MP in January last year.

BREAKING: Colleen Makhubele resigns as MP for MK party

Colleen Makhubele speaks at a media briefing regarding the formation of an alliance between like minded political parties across SA called the South African Rainbow Alliance (SARA), 15 Novembver 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

Colleen Makhubele has resigned as a member of parliament (MP) for the MK party.

She became the MK party’s parliamentary chief whip in May 2025 before being removed from the position eight months later.

*This is a developing story

