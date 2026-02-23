MK party’s Colleen Makhubele resigns as MP

Makhubele tendered her resignation on Monday, after becoming an MP in January last year.

Colleen Makhubele has resigned as a member of parliament (MP) for the MK party.

Makhubele tendered her resignation on Monday, after becoming an MP in January last year.

She became the MK party’s parliamentary chief whip in May 2025 before being removed from the position eight months later.

*This is a developing story

ALSO READ: WATCH: Zuma’s MK party’s electoral success orchestrated by ‘apartheid forces’, Mbeki claims