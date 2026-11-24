Mashaba will have to wait until Friday to be inducted as new mayor of Joburg if ANC does not back out.

Herman Mashaba will have to wait until Friday to be inducted as the new mayor of Joburg – if the ANC doesn’t back out of a deal with Mashaba’s ActionSA at the last minute.

At yesterday’s first gathering of the new Joburg metro council, city manager Floyd Brink postponed a number of items on the order paper, including the election of the new mayor, to Friday.

Joburg council postpones mayor election to Friday

His ruling followed a motion put forward by the EFF, which was seconded by all other parties in the council.

The deferment to Friday is still within the mandated 14 days. The move gives all the parties the chance to finalise coalition arrangements.

The coalition to run Johannesburg seems to be set up to specifically exclude the DA in favour of Mashaba and Action SA.

A councillor from the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party confirmed that many people believe the DA will be forced onto the opposition benches, when he urged the council to “return to elect Herman Mashaba as mayor.”

However, the deal between Mashaba and the ANC – who need each other to cement an anti-DA alliance – may still not be secure, after the ANC rejected Mashaba’s offer to give the party several proportional representation (PR) seats in Gauteng’s three metros.

Mashaba offered the ANC several PR seats from his own party. He said he did so because the ANC did not have the right candidates to take up the deputy mayor positions in the metros, since the party does not have PR seats in the Gauteng metros.

ANC rejects Mashaba’s PR seat offer

In exchange for the PR seats, Mashaba would get an additional MMC position in the metros.

A senior, ranking source in the ANC in Gauteng told The Citizen yesterday the party held a meeting on Sunday to discuss various coalition-related issues.

The source said members of the Gauteng provincial task team (PTT) complained about the complications of accepting Mashaba’s offer.

“The PTT rejected it – in fact, we said an ANC member who takes up that offer must choose if they are an ANC member or an ActionSA member,” the source said.

According to the source, there is enough talent among ANC members who are already councillors.

“They can choose someone who has already made it, but the problem is they have their eyes fixed on putting their person into the deputy mayor position,” the source said.

SACP not willing to give up its positions to help ANC

SA Communist Party (SACP) spokesperson Mhlekwa Nxumalo told The Citizen last week that his party is not willing to give up its positions on councils to help the ANC.

“We just heard of such from the media, but nothing was raised with us in the two meetings this week. Besides, even legally, it is not possible to amend the submitted lists.

“The principle for us is that we engage only to establish councils and SACP seats are not open for any engagements with any party. SACP negotiations are centralised at the national level,” he said.

Meanwhile, Molefe Seeletsa reports that the first meeting of the Emfuleni local municipality yesterday descended into chaos and was postponed.

The sitting at the Vereeniging City Hall was expected to pave the way for the election of a mayor and municipal office-bearers.

Instead, disruptions allegedly involving councillors prevented the council from proceeding.

Emfuleni council meeting collapses amid chaos

This comes as political parties position themselves to take control of the hung municipality.

DA Emfuleni mayoral candidate Kingsol Chabalala the party had reached an agreement with smaller opposition parties.

According to the arrangement, the coalition has 47 seats, with the DA contributing 37 and the other parties the balance of 10. There are 90 seats in total.

Videos circulated by the DA showed councillors singing and dancing inside the venue, while other footage appeared to show tables being flipped over.

It accused members of the EFF of contributing to the disorder.

The situation allegedly became so volatile that the municipal manager had to be escorted away by police.