Is factionalism or performance failure behind major change to Cabinet?

President Ramaphosa has removed a DA Cabinet member.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that spokesperson Willie Aucamp will be the new minister of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment.

The role was previously held by the DA’s Dion George.

Alexandra Abrahams will be the new deputy minister for trade, industry, and competition, said the party. This role was previously occupied by Andrew Whitfield. Whitfield’s dismissal in June caused tensions between the DA and the ANC. At the time, the DA dared Ramaphosa to fire corrupt ANC ministers as well.

Steenhuisen said he had requested these changes to Cyril Ramaphosa, and “the president has now done so”.

“The DA currently holds twelve positions within the National Executive. It is therefore imperative that these roles are occupied by the most capable individuals our party has to offer — people who bring integrity, energy, and excellence to government.

“Collegiality is crucial. Our progress requires steadfast team work within and outside government as we strive to deliver better governance and improvements to people’s lives. In this mission it is also important for each and every public official to work to an agreed agenda,” said Steenhuisen.

Ramaphosa confirmed the appointments on Wednesday, the second GNU Cabinet shake-up following the suspension of police minister Senzo Mchunu in July.

Political analysis

In a statement on Wednesday night, DA leader John Steenhuisen said George’s removal was not due to “external pressure and interests”.

All while reports swirl of factional battles within the party being behind the decision.

Theo Neethling, a political analyst from the University of Free State, believes that George was removed for performance-related concerns.

“It does not appear that this development reflects internal problems or factionalism within the DA.

“Rather, it seems that the party’s leadership was dissatisfied with Dr Dion George’s performance in his capacity as a Cabinet minister.

“While all other DA ministers have been performing strongly, indications suggest that Dr George lacked solid connections with key stakeholders and may have struggled to maintain constructive relationships with his subordinates,” he told The Citizen.

Neethling noted that some observers argue that Dr George distinguished himself as the only minister willing to take a firm stand against the wildlife and hunting lobby — particularly the canned lion hunting industry, a highly controversial sector fraught with welfare concerns and damaging to South Africa’s international reputation.

“His willingness to confront this powerful lobby drew significant backlash, including litigation and mounting pressure from within the hunting community.

“Ultimately, controversy surrounded aspects of his ministerial responsibilities, and the fact that he travelled to the United States using his American passport as a Cabinet minister — as a dual citizen — may also have influenced the DA’s decision to relieve him of his ministerial duties,” he said.

The Citizen had reached out to Aucamp for comment. His comment will be added to this article when it is received.

This is a developing story

