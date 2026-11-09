DA may invoke GNU coalition terms in City of Joburg

Analysts believe a possible two-way coalition might emerge - one led by the ANC or another by the DA.

A potential alliance is emerging between the ANC and ActionSA, although this development is likely to ignite a complex power struggle with the DA regarding the terms of its collaboration with the ANC.

The DA, along with eight other parties, is part of the ANC-led government of national unity.

It might invoke the GNU coalition terms to demand that this should also apply in the case of Johannesburg.

But the Joburg ANC leadership could resist such a demand, as Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi did when he refused to include the DA in his provincial coalition administration in 2024.

Two-way coalition in City of Joburg?

Analysts believe a possible two-way coalition might emerge – one led by the ANC or another by the DA.

Helen Zille, the party’s mayoral candidate in Joburg, has said she is willing to explore coalition options.

However, she said any coalition must ensure the DA retains effective governance and leadership in the metro.

Speaking at the IEC national results centre in Midrand, she said the DA would prefer to operate in opposition, rather than compromise its ability to govern effectively.

In contrast, ANC insider sources within the greater Joburg region have expressed reluctance to form an alliance with the DA. “We would hate to align with the DA.

The DA is not our friend, it is not a friend of the poor,” an ANC insider said.

The ANC acknowledges the need to form a coalition to govern the city, saying that it intends to lead.

However, it firmly excludes the DA from its considerations, indicating a willingness to partner with a variety of other political entities to form a local unity coalition.

Zille ‘must go back to Cape Town’

In a similar vein, ActionSA’s Herman Mashaba ruled out working with Zille, saying “she must go back to Cape Town”.

“I worked hard to build this party. I wouldn’t like to see it abused again.” Given that both the ANC and ActionSA have explicitly ruled out the DA as a potential partner in any governance scenario for Joburg, it appears they are laying the groundwork for a possible coalition that includes the EFF to govern the city.

Mashaba said ActionSA has built a productive working relationship with the ANC and EFF in Tshwane, producing a successful administration marked by tangible improvements in service delivery.

He also criticised the performance of the DA during its tenure in Joburg, highlighting issues like the water crisis in Hammanskraal, which he attributed to the DA’s preferential focus on affluent suburbs.

DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga said the DA’s approach was to discuss service delivery framework first, rather than a coalition and positions for leaders.