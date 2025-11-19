DA leadership tensions flare ahead of 2026 congress

Tensions between John Steenhuisen and Dion George escalate as allegations, leaks and internal disputes reveal deeper fractures.

Insiders say the mudslinging and alleged smear campaigning between DA leader John Steenhuisen and axed environment, forestry and fisheries minister Dion George is an early symptom of next April’s federal congress’ leadership contest.

Steenhuisen would be standing for his final term as party leader and the knives are out.

Growing tensions ahead of the leadership race

The public confrontation has been marked by leaks, claims of all sorts and controversial rumour-mongering.

George’s removal from his portfolio raised questions inside and outside the party, especially after environmental groups criticised the decision to replace him with Willie Aucamp, who reportedly has links to the captive wildlife hunting sector.

George added fuel to the rumours and told The Citizen “the hunting lobby in SA is extremely powerful”.

George’s dual citizenship was weaponised, along with sources peddling scandal to media.

The Citizen declined to publish a source interview detailing potentially defamatory allegations against George of office bullying, intimidation, excessive international travel and inappropriate and lewd conduct.

At the time, Steenhuisen confirmed he had received complaints from a former staffer about George.

In a meeting with Steenhuisen, “George indicated he would provide a response; which was that the former employee was jealous of others in the office and this had led him to resign”.

Financial scrutiny intensifies the hostilities

Yesterday, Steenhuisen faced scrutiny over his own affairs.

A default judgment against him earlier this year for almost R150 000 in unpaid personal credit card debt raised questions on why this occurred during his tenure as a minister on an annual salary of R2.69 million.

Steenhuisen did not dispute the judgment, but said his private finances were irrelevant unless there was evidence of corruption or undue benefit.

George, who is in charge of the DA’s finances, confirmed to The Citizen that Steenhuisen’s party credit card was revoked after the account could not be reconciled earlier this year.

George would not elaborate on reasons for cutting the card.

In turn, Steenhuisen told the media he returned the card by choice because the administrative process was onerous.

Analyst warns of escalating factional battles

Political analyst Ongama Mtimka said the tension between Steenhuisen and George illustrates how incumbency can strain unity and coherence inside a party.

SA politics has normalised the use of personal scandal as a political weapon, particularly when internal competition intensifies, he said.

“What the DA is experiencing now is what the ANC has dealt with for years,” Mtimka said.

“Party office comes with power and access and that raises the stakes. When leaders are able to dispense patronage, internal battles become more aggressive.”

The DA has not previously faced this dynamic at national level and the stakes at provincial and local level were never comparable, he said.

Calls to party members indicated support for Steenhuisen and a measure of dislike for George among some.

Party faithful said the pair and the party had internally managed their differences better than previous spats.

