DA wants Joburg tenders linked to Kenny Kunene investigated  

Kunene told reporters that he was at the wrong place at the wrong time.

The DA wants all municipal tenders linked to the deputy president of the PA, Kenny Kunene to be investigated.

This comes after Kunene was found in the house of a man believed to be behind the murder of musician and businessman Oupa Sefoko, also known as “DJ Somebody”, during a police raid on Monday.

It is still not clear why Sefoka was killed. However, the DA in Johannesburg believes Kunene’s credibility as a public servant has been dented.

In a letter seen by The Citizen, DA caucus leader, Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku demanded an investigation into tenders at the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA), the Rea Vaya bus services and the Metropolitan Trading Company (MTC).

“In addition to this, the Democratic Alliance will be requesting National Treasury and the AGSA [ Auditor-General South Africa] to look into the procurement practices and processes at JRA and the MTC,” she said.

Calls for Kunene’s dismissal

The DA also wants Kunene removed as MMC for transport.

“While Mr Kunene is not the MMC responsible for law enforcement, the fact that a senior member of your mayoral committee was present at the home of a murder suspect at the time of arrest is profoundly disturbing.

“It raises serious questions about the nature of Mr Kunene’s relationship with the suspect, as well as his judgment and conduct as a public office bearer,” said Kayser-Echeozonjoku.

She said Kunene should be removed to protect the integrity of the mayoral committee and all councillors.

“The position of MMC is one of public trust and responsibility, regardless of whether criminal charges are eventually brought against Mr Kunene.

“His conduct in this matter has already compromised the integrity of the mayoral committee and brought the city into disrepute,” she said.

Kayser-Echeozonjoku said the mayor’s failure to act against Kunene will also affect the integrity of his own office.

Will Morero reshuffle his mayoral committee?

On Wednesday, Joburg mayor Dada Morero’s spokesperson Chris Vondo told The Citizen that the mayor will consult with his coalition partners before acting.

The Citizen understands that Morero is also under pressure from his coalition partners to fill the MMC of finance vacancy, a position that was previously held by Margaret Arnolds.

The Citizen understands that there are discussions about an overall reshuffle of the mayoral committee.

Why should Kunene be suspended?

However, PA president Gayton Mckenzie has also announced his own investigation into Kunene’s links to the man arrested for DJ Somebody’s murder.

“We are going to appoint a group of advocates and lawyers to investigate this matter. I will give them 30 days to investigate this matter.

“While he is being investigated, I am going to remove him from becoming an MMC. I am also going to tell him to stand back from politics for one month until the investigation is done. That is the hardest thing I have ever had to do in my life,” he said.

Meanwhile, a political analyst from the University of Free State (UFS), Theo Neethling, told The Citizen that suspending Kunene until he is cleared is the right thing to do.

“We don’t know whether Kenny Kunene is guilty of a possible offence or not. But suspension for a month is probably not sufficient.

“I think it would be better if he could be suspended as deputy leader of the PA and mayoral member of the council of the city of Joburg, pending the outcome of ethical and criminal investigations, in other words, until there is clarity about a possible offence,” he said.

