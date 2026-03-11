Dirco reaffirms support for Iran, urges committee to ‘echo these sentiments’

Deputy minister Thandi Moraka said South Africa's support for Iran should not come as a surprise

Members of the portfolio committee on international relations and cooperation have been asked to promote the spirit of the rules-based international order in all their diplomatic engagements.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) issued the message on Wednesday while responding to questions about the current conflict in the Middle East.

The committee had met to discuss the African Renaissance Fund, however, attention shifted momentarily to the rapidly evolving tensions between Gulf states.

‘Historical ties’ with Iran

Dirco Deputy Minister Thandi Moraka was asked by committee members if the department’s stance had changed since the bombing began 12 days ago.

President Cyril Ramaphosa issued a statement on the first weekend of the conflict, with Dirco following suit on 6 March.

Both condemned the United States and Israel for attacking Iran, with Dirco stating its belief that the “unlawful” aggressors were in violation of Article 2(4) on the United Nations Charter.

Moraka explained that South Africa’s should not come as a surprise as the countries had shown decades of unity.

“We do have historical ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran. These are not starting now because there is currently a conflict situation that is happening in the Gulf region.

“We continue to encourage those who are involved in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East to really utilise diplomatic channels to resolve whatever dispute that they might be having,” said Moraka.

The deputy minister explained that South Africa would continue to pursue the principals of international cooperation and the rights of sovereign territories.

“I would urge members to echo these sentiments. I know in other areas beyond multilateral forums, you do continue to engage as members of parliament, with your counterparts within the AU and also beyond the AU.

“We need to make it a point that we utilise these multilateral forums and speak in one voice, and really build towards that international rules-based order that must help us to move towards a progressive internationalism,” concluded Moraka.

Bozell flare up

United States ambassador to South Africa Leo Brent Bozell III on Tuesday drew the ire of ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula and the EFF for comments made at a BizNews business conference.

Committee chair Supra Mahumapelo asked Moraka about Bozell’s status in the country, believing the American had not yet presented the original letters of credence to Ramaphosa, as is required.

Moraka confirmed Bozell had presented his letters to the chief of state protocol, but a time to present the originals was scheduled for a later date.

“We would want to urge the ambassador designate to the US to await for that process to be concluded so he can officially commence with his diplomatic work.

“We need to assure honorable members and the entire population of the Republic, that as Dirco, we will continue to monitor heads of missions that are based here, in line with the Vienna Convention.”

