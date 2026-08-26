Dlamini‑Zuma apologises to Lamola in ANC vote‑buying allegations storm

Dlamini-Zuma apologised to Lamola for incorrectly attributing a voice note about vote-buying at the ANC's 20 conference to him.

Former Cabinet minister and ANC veteran Nkosazana Dlamini‑Zuma has stepped back from a controversial claim that International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola was involved in vote‑buying at the party’s national conferences, but insists the underlying issue of money in politics cannot be ignored.

Dlamini‑Zuma was a guest on the African Renaissance Podcast, hosted by former EFF MP and Chief Whip Mbuyiseni Ndlozi earlier this month.

‘Vote-buying’

During the podcast, Dlamini‑Zuma alleged that a voice note circulating during the ANC’s 2017 conference implicated Lamola in paying delegates to secure votes.

“You remember there was a voice [note] from Lamola saying they are waiting for the money because this NDZ thing [Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma campaign] is going to disturb if the money doesn’t come,” she alleged.

Lamola dismayed

On 5 August, Lamola responded on X, expressing both his regard for his predecessor in his current post and his dismay at the allegation.

Lamola, who has positioned himself as a reformist voice within the ANC, flatly denied the allegation of vote-buying during the ANC’s 54th National Conference in 2017 and asked her to retract it “in a comradely manner,” warning that he would pursue legal action unless she issued a public retraction.

“I have noted with concern and disappointment the remarks you made recently on a podcast with Dr Ndlozi. You are a leader I have long held in high esteem throughout my years of activism in the African National Congress,” he wrote.

“These comments seek to associate my name with alleged vote-buying activities during the ANC’s 54th National Conference in 2017. Let me be unequivocal: I categorically deny any involvement in vote-buying, whether through phone calls, voice notes or any other medium, during that conference or at any other time,” Lamola said.

Voice note

During that conference, Cyril Ramaphosa narrowly defeated Dlamini-Zuma for the party presidency.

He also rejected the suggestion that the voice note cited by Dlamini-Zuma was his.

“Furthermore, my voice and manner of speech are well known to many comrades, and any fair-minded person can clearly discern that the voice in question is not mine,” he said.

During my participation in the African Renaissance Podcast, I attributed a voice note to comrade Ronald Lamola. Comrade Lamola has since advised me that the voice was not his. I withdraw the attribution on the basis of his clarification.



The broader concern I raised regarding… — Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma (@DlaminiZuma) August 25, 2026

Dlamini‑Zuma withdraws

In a post on X on Tuesday, Dlamini‑Zuma withdrew the claim.

“During my participation in the African Renaissance Podcast, I attributed a voice note to comrade Ronald Lamola. Comrade Lamola has since advised me that the voice was not his. I withdraw the attribution on the basis of his clarification,” Dlamini‑Zuma said.

Concerns

However, she made clear that her broader concerns remained.

“The broader concern I raised regarding the influence of money in leadership contests remains an important matter that must be addressed for the renewal and integrity of the African National Congress,” she said.

Dear Comrade @DlaminiZuma



Open Letter re alleged Lamola recording



I have noted with concern and disappointment the remarks you made recently on a podcast with Dr Ndlozi. You are a leader I have long held in high esteem throughout my years of activism in the African National… https://t.co/rg0FoBEEPg pic.twitter.com/loZD9bMiQL — Minister: International Relations and Cooperation (@RonaldLamola) August 5, 2026

Fikile Mbalula

The dispute has also drawn in ANC secretary‑general Fikile Mbalula, whom Dlamini‑Zuma accused of “dishing out money” at the 2022 conference.

“Mbalula was dishing [out] money in the clinic … openly. It wasn’t like a secret,” Dlamini-Zuma alleged in the same podcast. Asked if Mbalula was handing out the money to be elected, she replied, “To be elected and for the president to be elected.”

Legal action

She has not withdrawn that claim, and Mbalula has initiated legal proceedings, saying his lawyers had written to the former minister demanding she retract or substantiate the allegations.

“The failure to do so will go to court. It’s not a threat. That’s what I’m going to do.”

ANC spats

The political spat between Dlamini-Zuma, Lamola and Mbalula comes as the ANC prepares for the local government election on 4 November 2026, with Mbalula warning that “there is no political solution” to the reputational damage caused by her claims.

This was echoed by Ramaphosa last week at the party’s manifesto launch in Soweto, who said his party had failed South Africans in some respects but asked the country to give the ANC another mandate to govern municipalities after the elections.