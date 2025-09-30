‘Do the right thing’: PA’s plan ahead of showdown Kunene meeting with ANC

Tuesday's meeting is crucial for the coalition's future in Joburg.

The PA says it will go into Tuesday’s meeting with the ANC with the expectation that their coalition partner will “do the right thing”.

The party will meet with a delegation of senior ANC members in Johannesburg on Tuesday evening to discuss the appointment of their president, Kenny Kunene, to his former role in the Johannesburg mayoral committee.

Kunene was the MMC of Transport in the City of Johannesburg before he resigned from his position in July pending an investigation into his links to alleged gangster Katiso “KT” Molefe.

PA threatens to walk out of Joburg and GNU

The PA had threatened to walk out of the coalition in Johannesburg, and the government of national unity (GNU) should the ANC fail to ensure that Kunene is reappointed to his old position.

Steve Motale told The Citizen on Tuesday that the ANC had requested the meeting.

“We are pleased by that, and we hope that they do the right thing and ensure that the deputy president of the PA is placed back into his old position,” he said.

Motale said the PA will announce its next steps after Tuesday’s meeting.

“The ultimatum is on hold for now, and we will communicate the party’s position after the meeting,” he said.

If the PA walks out of the coalition in Johannesburg, this will leave Mayor Dada Morero vulnerable and could also lead to the collapse of the coalition.

What is causing the stalemate?

Motale said it was not clear why Morero is struggling to appoint Kunene as Transport MMC.

“This is a position the PA negotiated when the coalition was being formed, and it belongs to us for five years,” he said.

ANC regional secretary Sasabona Manganye told The Citizen last week that the party had no problem supporting Kunene’s appointment to that position, but he must be sworn in as a councillor before. He was sworn in on Friday.

Motale said he hopes the ANC’s top leadership is able to convince Morero to appoint Kunene speedily.

Kunene made his maiden appearance in the council on Monday since he left in July. He was well received by his fellow councillors.

In an interview with eNCA over the weekend, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula appealed for calm heads in negotiations between the PA and the ANC over Kunene’s matter.

“We have met with our structures in Gauteng and also in the municipality. We are handling this matter with all the partners in the GNU, and I think in that GNU the PA must occupy its rightful place.”

Mbalula said the PA should be respected. He continued to say that if the mayor wants to give the PA another position in Johannesburg, it should come through a negotiated settlement.

