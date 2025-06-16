WATCH: ‘Even Donald Trump is scared of the EFF’ – Malema

'We say to white people that we want to live together in peace, but we can't if you don't give us what you stole from us.'

EFF leader Julius Malema has taken fresh shots at Donald Trump, claiming the US President is “scared” of the party.

Malema was a topic of conversation during SA President Cyril Ramaphosa’s visit to the White House last month. There, Trump played a video of Malema chanting the controversial “Kill the Boer” chant and questioned why the Red Beret leader had not been arrested.

Trump and his former bestie Elon Musk claimed there is a white genocide that is being fuelled by Malema, despite official crime statistics not supporting any claims of a genocide in the country.

Malema initially responded by claiming the visit was nothing more than “a group of older men” meeting to “gossip” about him. But speaking at a Youth Day Rally on Monday, Malema took a fresh dig at Trump and Musk.

“Comrades, let us build a strong organisation. This EFF, even Donald Trump is scared of it. Elon Musk is scared of it,” he told supporters at King Zwelithini Stadium in KwaZulu-Natal.

EFF ‘not out to kill white people’

Malema said Kill the Boer is not a chant invented by him, but an anti-apartheid song.

“There is no white genocide. No one wants to kill white people. We say to white people that we want to live together in peace, but we can’t if you don’t give us what you stole from us. We are not talking about killing anyone,” he added.

He also slammed Trump’s treatment of Ramaphosa during the visit and suggested the SA leader had embarrassed the country.

“Ramaphosa said he would never be bullied by Trump, but when he arrived in the Oval Office, he was shaking like a small boy. He was bullied by another president who forced him to watch a movie without his permission.

“No one does that to another president. That is the highest form of disrespect. Ramaphosa has destroyed the dignity of this country internationally, and we must restore the dignity of SA. We will defend our country and its sovereignty”.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Malema should apologise for ‘Kill the Boer’ chant — Trump advisor

Why are you going back to Zuma?

The EFF lost 7.4% of its support in KZN, and six seats in the provincial legislature, in last year’s elections.

Some of those votes were taken by former president Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party, which garnered 45% of the total votes in the province.

Malema questioned the result and urged voters not to be swayed by Zuma’s “simple lies”.

“You cannot lose power to an old man and say Zuma is the future. How can the old be the future? You are the future of this country. We cannot be led by an old man who misled us during his time.

“He never gave us jobs, and says he can give us jobs now.

“Now he says he will give you land. Why didn’t he give you land when he was president of South Africa, or when he was deputy president of this country?

“We must stop listening to simple lies.”

NOW READ: ‘A meaningless publicity stunt by a limping president’: EFF slams Ramaphosa’s national dialogue call