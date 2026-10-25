‘Why are we not talking about our fellow Europeans?’ – Duduzane Zuma questions anti-illegal immigration sentiment

The MK party leader also taken aim at IEC ahead of 2026 local government elections.

uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party First Deputy President Duduzane Zuma has challenged what he views as selective outrage over anti-illegal immigration in South Africa.

Zuma also criticised the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) over its refusal to amend the party’s candidate lists ahead of the 2026 local government elections.

He made the remarks while addressing supporters at a community hall in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), on Sunday, 25 October 2026, as part of the MK party’s election campaign.

Duduzane Zuma on anti-illegal immigration

Zuma questioned why protests against undocumented immigrants appeared to concentrate on African nationals and people from Asian countries, including Pakistan and Bangladesh, while allegedly overlooking undocumented European nationals.

His comments come amid anti-immigration demonstrations that gained traction this year and have, in some instances, escalated into violence.

Recent protests in Durban have also drawn attention following the death of a foreign national who was assaulted by a mob this week.

“Why are we not talking about our fellow European brothers and sisters? They are here… undocumented some.

“You look at some of the property values and prices, you look at some of the ownership in Gauteng, in the Western Cape, it tells you so,” Zuma told the crowd on Sunday.

The MK party leader argued that immigration enforcement should not be framed along racial lines, calling for what he described as “a blanket approach” to the matter.

“Illegal foreigners are not just a black issue because what people are trying to paint against is black on black.

“When we march into the cities, it’s black on black. We have an illegal immigrant issue and it’s not a black one.

“It’s not a white thing, it’s an illegal immigrant thing. So when we speak about immigration, we speak about how we handle foreigners coming in and out our porous borders.”

Calls for action must not lead to violence

Despite acknowledging the concerns raised by South Africans over unlawful immigration, Zuma cautioned against resorting to violence.

He said public frustration should not translate into attacks on individuals or damage to infrastructure, whether privately or publicly owned.

“We can’t blame them. But at the same time, we do not promote violence; we don’t promote anarchy; we don’t promote destruction of property, private or public, because that infrastructure is our infrastructure.”

Zuma also addressed the MK party’s dispute with the IEC, following the commission’s rejection of a request to amend the party’s candidate lists.

Party officials had sought changes after claiming that some councillors had been left off the lists, while others had died.

The IEC rejected the proposed amendments, maintaining that the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) judgment arising from the ANC legal battle had not reopened the candidate nomination process.

Zuma suggested that the commission’s actions amounted to an attempt to undermine the MK party.

“We know the disruption. We know the sabotage.

“We are very clear on exactly what is going on. Investigations are persisting [and] we will get to the bottom of it.”

Jacob Zuma’s health

Zuma also reassured supporters about the condition of his father, MK Party president Jacob Zuma, following his recent hospitalisation.

He said the former president was doing “absolutely fine” and further referred to recent developments within the party, including the dismissal of Sibonelo Nomvalo as secretary-general and member of parliament (MP).

“He’s healthy and it’s clearly demonstrated a few days ago that he is the judge.”

MK party sets sights on 2029

Looking beyond the upcoming municipal elections, Zuma described the 2026 vote as a crucial step towards the party’s longer-term political ambitions.

He expressed confidence in the MK party’s prospects in the local government elections as a foundation for its plans for 2029.

“2026, the 4th of November, is our stepping stone to 2029,” the MK party first deputy president remarked.

Zuma added that the party intended to assume power and would not hesitate to remove public representatives who failed to fulfil their responsibilities.

“We will take power. Once we’ve taken power, it’s getting on. People are going to get their ass*s kicked.

“If you put into a position of power and you’re expected to do what it is you’re supposed to do as per the people’s mandate, and you don’t, we will remove you.”