Duduzane Zuma groomed as MK’s heir apparent

Duduzane Zuma succession plan emerges as ANC stalwart Dlamini-Zuma accuses Mbalula and Lamola of bribery ahead elective conference legal threats.

It is increasingly evident that Duduzane Zuma, son of former president Jacob Zuma, is being groomed to succeed his father as leader of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party.

His recent elevation to MK’s first deputy president, replacing former Western Cape judge-president John Hlophe, has set the stage for what analysts describe as the emergence of South Africa’s first openly declared political dynasty.

Duduzane Zuma embarks on media blitz

Since his appointment, Duduzane has embarked on a media blitz, granting interviews to podcasters and releasing carefully curated images and videos on social media.

His statements often carry philosophical undertones, painting a vision of an ideal society and future South Africa. The campaign has the hallmarks of a deliberate public relations campaign designed to position him as the natural heir to his father’s political legacy.

Political analyst Prof Ntsikelelo Breakfast, director of the Centre for Security, Peaceand Conflict Resolution at Nelson Mandela University, said Jacob Zuma’s leadership strategy has always revolved around his family.

“You can see that whether it is the daughter or the son, he wants power to reside in the family,” Breakfast said.

Zuma’s daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, once appeared to be the preferred successor but fell out of favour after controversial remarks encouraging men to fight in Ukraine on Russia’s behalf and clashes with MK leadership.

Duduzile falls out of favour

Breakfast is sceptical about the sustainability of Duduzane’s rise, noting that neither sibling has demonstrated a strong political grounding.

“Neither of them is politically grounded, nor understands the ins and outs of politics.

“I have never heard either articulating a coherent argument in political discourse.

“I don’t think this is sustainable,” he said.

Breakfast also weighed in on ANC stalwart Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s recent attacks on party secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and NEC member Ronald Lamola, whom she accused of using money to bribe their way to the top in ANC elections.

Dlamini-Zuma remains embittered – analyst

Both men denied the claims and threatened legal action. Dlamini-Zuma, who twice failed in her bid to become ANC president, remains embittered, according to Breakfast.

“She thinks she should have been the ANC president on two occasions. She still has a broken heart,” he said.

Her criticism, he argues, is part of a broader attempt to frame the current ANC leadership as unethical ahead of the party’s 2027 elective conference.

While she once broke ranks by voting in favour of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s impeachment over the Phala Phala scandal in parliament, the ANC did not discipline her.