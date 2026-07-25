Here are the EFF’s 2026 mayoral candidates for the eight metropolitan municipalities

The EFF on Saturday held its 2026 local government election manifesto launch and 13th birthday celebration.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have announced the names of those who will stake the party’s claim for mayoral leadership positions across the country.

Leader Julius Malema made the announcement on Saturday at the EFF’s manifesto launch and 13th birthday bash at Thohoyandou stadium.

The 2026 local government elections are less than four months away, with Malema making several promises about the economy, service delivery and issues affecting the poor.

Malema on Ekurhuleni and Tshwane

The EFF leader said municipalities had collapsed, but argued that municipalities should be given more funds to solve service delivery issues.

“We want more money for local government, because it is local government that deals directly with our people,’ Malema said.

Malema highlighted several successes that he believed underpinned the party’s suitability to run a municipality.

“The EFF in Ekurhuleni has made sure that it gives our people dignified sanitation and water.

“The EFF stabilised the finances of Ekurhuleni. Once they removed our MMC in Ekurhuleni, the finances of Ekurhuleni collapsed.

“It is the EFF that is known for giving people houses because the EFF cares about our people.

“Today, Tshwane is clean, you would have mistaken it for London. The best MMC when it comes to cleaning a town comes from the EFF,” said Malema.

The EFF’s candidates to run the Ekurhuleni and Tshwane metros will be former Ekurhuleni Speaker Nthabiseng Tshivenga and parliamentarian Omphile Maotwe.

Here are the EFF’s mayoral candidates for the other 6 metropolitan municipalities.

Johannesburg: UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Health Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng

Cape Town: EFF National Chairperson Nontando Nolutshungo

eThekwini: EFF inaugural deputy secretary-general Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi

Mangaung: National Assembly whip Sam Matiase

Nelson Mandela metro: National Assembly member Sinawo Thambo

Buffalo City: Parliamentarian Mkhululi Dlevu

Malema also announced several candidates for other “strategic” municipalities, including Lawrence Mapoulo for Polokwane, Godrich Gardee for Mbombela, Israel Monaise for Rustenburg and Lerato Tito for Sol Plaatjie.

“Where the EFF is in government, we have proven that political conviction alone cannot fix infrastructure or rebuild institutions.

“Accountability and being of service to the people is what matters,” the party stated.