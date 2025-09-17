‘EFF is owed nothing’: ANC steps in to resolve squabble over Kunene’s old position

Despite clouds hanging over his head, the PA believes Kenny Kunene should run for Joburg mayor

The ANC in Johannesburg has dismissed claims that the EFF will be given the vacant MMC of Transport position.

This comes after reports that the EFF wanted the position following the resignation of PA deputy president Kenny Kunene as the MMC of Transport in July. The situation had even caught the attention of ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.

The ANC leads the coalition government in Johannesburg.

In an interview with The Citizen on Wednesday, ANC regional secretary Sasabona Manganye said a PA candidate will occupy Kunene’s former post in the mayoral committee.

“The EFF has two MMC positions, and they are owed nothing,” he said.

Manganye said the position belongs to the PA.

“We are consulting the upper structures, and once that process is done the mayor will then be in a position to make his appointment,” he said.

The Citizen had contacted the EFF in Gauteng for comment on this matter. This article will be updated when a comment is received.

PA’s Liam Jacobs recommended

PA leader Gayton McKenzie had initially recommended 24-year-old Liam Jacobs to replace Kunene as MMC of Transport in Johannesburg

Jacobs was announced this week as the party’s mayoral candidate for Cape Town for next year’s local government elections.

Speaking to The Citizen, PA spokesperson Steve Motale said Jacobs will resign as a councillor in Johannesburg at an appropriate time.

“Liam will have to relocate to Cape Town so that he is always in touch with our constituencies,” he said.

Motale confirmed that the party had negotiated for the MMC Transport position in Johannesburg when the government of local unity (GLU) was formed.

He said this is for a five-year period.

However, Motale said the PA will announce Jacobs’ replacement in Johannesburg.

“Liam will leave as soon as our campaign starts,” he said.

Motale said Jacobs brings youthfulness to the leadership of the PA, and the party believes he will be an asset in the Western Cape.

“He has a huge following across all racial lines,” he said.

Despite the cloud hanging over Kunene’s head, his party believe that he would be the right person to lead Joburg as mayor.

“He knows what the challenges in the City of Johannesburg are and he has been appointed acting mayor on two occasions,” he said.

Motale said the PA understands that next year’s contest for the leadership of Johannesburg will be tough, with DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille being the possible face for the DA’s campaign in Johannesburg.

“We are not afraid of Helen, the DA has governed the City of Johannesburg on two occasions with Herman Mashaba as mayor and Mpho Phalatse as mayor and they failed.

“We do not agree that they are experts in local government,” he said.

KT Molefe investigations

Motale said the PA is awaiting the finalisation of an independent investigation into Kunene’s involvement with controversial businessman Katiso “KT” Molefe.

Molefe has been implicated in high-profile criminal cases, including the murder of popular Pretoria DJ Oupa Sefoka, also known as DJ Sumbody.

He said the party is confident that there will not be any adverse finding against Kunene.

“However, in an instance where there are adverse findings, he has said himself that he will step down,” said Motale.

For now, he said Kunene is spending time with his family and has become more hands-on in his businesses while the investigations continue.

“Remember he is a DJ as well, so he is also spending time doing that,” he said.

