Ekurhuleni ANC secretary: Members without matric shouldn’t be given government positions

The ANC is embarking on a renewal process and hopes to regain lost support.

The regional secretary of the ANC in Ekurhuleni said the party can no longer afford to appoint academically weak candidates to leadership positions in government.

Jongizizwe Dlabathi said on Friday that the stakes are high for next year’s local government elections.

He said the party must be willing to offer the best candidates in its ranks to win the public’s confidence.

His remarks come after ActionSA announced Sizokthola presenter, Xolani Khumalo, as its mayoral candidate in the City of Ekurhuleni. The DA has also announced Helen Zille as its mayoral candidate for the City of Johannesburg, while the PA has announced its deputy president, Kenny Kunene, as a mayoral candidate for Johannesburg.

The ANC has not announced any of its mayoral candidates for the various municipalities.

Considerations for the ANC’s selection process

“The organisation can no longer afford to set low and compromised standards in choosing its local government representatives; the situation is dire.

“Matric must be compulsory without any waiver. This must be accompanied by demonstrable computer, reading, report writing, and communication skills.

“Post-matric qualification must be elevated as an essential advantage for consideration.

“Given that the doors of learning have been opened, there is no justification for lower qualification and skills requirements,” said Dlabathi.

He continued to say consideration should be made for candidates who have skills that could help the municipality or resolve some of its challenges.

“Strong consideration of candidates with qualifications and expertise and/or technical know-how in the field of water and sanitation, waste and environmental management, electrical engineering, finance and procurement, economics, community policing and safety, public health, legal, as well as roads and transport engineering.

“These constitute a pool of expertise that is necessary if we are to successfully advance a capable, developmental and capable local government agenda,” he said.

Dlabathi also believes the ANC should not have people with criminal convictions in its ranks.

“Except for political crimes committed before April 1994, candidates who were convicted thereafter and despite serving a term and/or with an expunged sentence must not be eligible for selection.

“This is fundamental for the credibility of the brand ANC,” he said.

A changing electorate

Dlabathia argued that only people who have been members of the ANC for over five years should be allowed to serve as public representatives.

“The selection must be biased to candidates with a solid political orientation of the ANC,” he said.

Dlabathi said the electorate has become more discerning when choosing which party to vote for, and the ANC must meet their expectations.

“The standard criteria must take cognisance of the character and the nature of the current electorate.

“I contend that the democratic dispensation has produced and developed an electorate that is now largely literate, given its greater access to both basic and higher education.

“An electorate that can distinguish between poor and quality service delivery and development,” he said.

Dlabathi said there is no doubt that the upcoming local government elections will be “characterised by a fiercer contestation” and will be “undeniable tough,” particularly for the ANC.

