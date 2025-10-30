Ekurhuleni in turmoil as ex-COO cries foul

Former COO Lesiba Mojapelo threatens legal action, alleging political manipulation and unlawful hiring in Ekurhuleni’s top post selection.

The City of Ekurhuleni is at the centre of a deepening governance crisis, as former chief operating officer Lesiba Mojapelo threatens urgent legal action over what he calls a “rigged and unlawful” selection process for the metro’s next municipal manager.

In a formal complaint to executive mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza, who also chairs the selection panel, Mojapelo alleges political manipulation, irregular appointments and defiance of national regulations. These claims echo mounting concerns over the city’s administrative integrity and its defiance of ministerial directives.

Selection process ‘unfair, irregular and unlawful’

In a detailed letter dated 20 October, Mojapelo claims the selection process has been “unfair, irregular and unlawful”.

He alleges this was part of a wider pattern of administrative manipulation aimed at installing pliable figures in key positions.

Mojapelo contends the panel intends to interview “less-deserving candidates”, including individuals he said once served under his supervision, while his own application was deliberately excluded.

“This development undermines the integrity and fairness of the process. It reflects a worrying disregard for due process and exposes the municipality to further reputational and legal risk,” he said in the letter, which The Citizen has seen.

Mojapelo’s complaint draws heavily on constitutional and statutory provisions and he has cited Section 195 of the constitution, which requires that public administration be professional, merit-based and transparent, and the Municipal Systems Act, which prescribes a lawful and procedurally fair process for senior appointments.

He has formally demanded that the panel furnish him with written reasons for his exclusion, the full list of candidates, scoring sheets and minutes of deliberations.

Ekurhuleni officials ‘acting in bad faith’

If the metro proceeds without addressing the alleged irregularities, Mojapelo warns he will approach the courts on an urgent basis to interdict the process and seek personal cost orders against officials “acting in bad faith”.

Mojapelo’s complaint appears to mirror a series of recent controversies over Ekurhuleni’s top appointments, most notably the appointment of the metro’s group chief financial officer (CFO), Kagiso Lerutla, which the national government has already declared unlawful.

In a letter dated 10 May, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa informed Gauteng Cogta MEC Jacob Mamabolo that Lerutla’s appointment was in violation of the Municipal Systems Act and the Appointment Regulations.

Hlabisa’s findings noted how the metro advertised the CFO post as a five-year fixed-term contract instead of a permanent position, and that the selection panel was improperly constituted, including three councillors instead of the legally prescribed one.

“Against the above disposition. It is evident that the appointment of Mr Lerutla is non-compliant with the Systems Act and the Appointment Regulations and consequently invalid,” the minister said in the letter.

Source says metro defied minister’s directive

He directed Mamabolo to enforce corrective action and report back within 14 days.

But sources in the metro allege that despite that finding, the metro has defied the minister’s directive, allowing Lerutla to remain in office and even act as city manager, a move that disregarded the law and entrenched political interference in administrative processes.

“These irregularities are not isolated technical lapses but part of a coordinated political project. The mayor has favoured Lerutla while sidelining long-serving senior official Tsholofelo Koopedi, who was bypassed for the city manager shortlist despite her extensive experience in municipal governance,” the source said.

This, the source alleged, was not just about one job but about who controls procurement, tenders and strategic decisions worth billions of rands.

The source said the administrative machinery was being repurposed to serve political agendas and that these patterns undermined service delivery and governance stability.

‘Theatre of political patronage’

A senior official also lamented that “Ekurhuleni’s appointment processes have become a theatre of political patronage and merit no longer determines who leads departments, loyalty does”.

The Cogta MEC’s office is already investigating several questionable heads of department appointments flagged by whistle-blowers, with reports suggesting that some individuals appointed to senior posts have disciplinary or performance issues from previous municipalities.

The Citizen understands that Lerutla is among three candidates who would be recommended for appointment when the council convenes today.

Mojapelo gave the metro until last Friday to halt the process and provide documentation, warning that continued defiance will lead to litigation.

But he told The Citizen he has not received any replies to his letter and that the most logical step was to instruct his lawyers to challenge and set aside the entire process.

Mamabolo’s spokesperson Theo Nkonki said: “Ekurhuleni made comment to the minister’s letter which required further consultation.”

The metro, as well as the Cogta minister, had not responded to questions and requests for comment at the time of publishing.

