Ekurhuleni mayor names new committee: ActionSA’s Xolani Khumalo makes the cut

Ekurhuleni's new MMC for community services and by-law enforcement Xolani Khumalo is expected back in court this morning on assault charges.

The City of Ekurhuleni mayor, Nkosindiphile Xhakaza, has announced changes to the composition of the City’s mayoral committee.

The changes, announced in a late-night statement on Tuesday, took effect immediately on 17 February 2026.

He made the changes following extensive consultation with the multi-party organisations represented on Council, which include thirteen of the sixteen political parties, he said.

“An agreed-upon Ekurhuleni Governance Framework was widely accepted to guide the work of the executive. This framework is a foundation to strengthen a sustainable Ekurhuleni Government of Local Unity (EGLU),” said Xhakaza.

“This Ekurhuleni Governance Framework shall be underpinned by the following agreed-upon principles: Coalition must be based on a common minimum program that focuses on the measurable targets of service delivery and development in the communities.

“Coalition partners must commit to the shared values, stability, accountability, ethics, integrity, community participation, good governance, respect for the constitution and the rule of law, social justice and equity, human dignity, non-racialism and non-sexism.

“The Ekurhuleni Governance framework is anchored under the principles of cohesion, stability and people-centred government. The building of strong governance rooted in a pro-poor and people-centred agenda to provide services to the residents with responsiveness and agility.”

Here is the new Ekurhuleni executive

1. Metro Utilities (Trading) Services: Cllr Jean Sthato

2. Metro Operations and Maintenance: Cllr Nomadlozi Nkosi

3. Human Settlements: Cllr Leshaka Manamela

4. Development Planning and Real Estate: Cllr Dino Peterson

5. Roads and Transport: Cllr Lindiwe Mnguni

6. Community Services and By Law Enforcement: Cllr Xolani Khumalo

7. Community Safety: Cllr Mzayifani Ngwenya

8. Corporate Shared Services: Cllr Siphumule Ntombela

9. Infrastructure and Economic Development Agency (EDA): Cllr Thembi Msane

10. Finance and Strategy: Cllr Jongizizwe Dlabathi

The newly appointed MMCs will be sworn in on Wednesday at the OR Tambo Government Precinct, Mayor’s Parlour.

ActionSA’s Xolani Khumalo

Xhakaza’s mayoral committee includes ActionSA’s Xolani Khumalo as the city’s MMC for community services and by-law enforcement.

Khumalo has been involved in operations that raid suspected drug dens and has found him self on the wrong side of the law due to these raids.

He is due to return to the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday morning, after being granted bail of R2 000 last month.

He is facing charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) and pointing a firearm.

The case stems from a police raid conducted last year at the residence of a suspected drug dealer in Katlehong, where law enforcement officers seized unlicensed ammunition.

The suspect was later released, and the firearm returned, according to ActionSA.

