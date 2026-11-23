Disruptions allegedly involving councillors prevented the council from proceeding with its scheduled business.

The Emfuleni Local Municipality faced its first challenge on Monday, 23 November 2026, after the inaugural council meeting of the seventh administration descended into chaos and was postponed.

The sitting, held at the Vereeniging City Hall, was expected to pave the way for the election of a new mayor and other municipal office-bearers.

Instead, disruptions allegedly involving councillors prevented the council from proceeding with its scheduled business.

The developments come as political parties position themselves to take control of the hung municipality, with the DA claiming to have secured sufficient support to form a governing coalition.

DA-led coalition to lead Emfuleni municipality

Following the 2026 local government elections, the DA has reportedly entered into a coalition agreement with five other political parties in an effort to secure control of Emfuleni’s 90-seat council.

A party or coalition requires more than 45 seats to obtain a majority and govern the municipality.

DA Emfuleni mayoral candidate Kingsol Chabalala confirmed that the party had reached an agreement with Tau Di A Rora, Afrika Mayibuye, the African Transformation Movement (ATM), Active Citizens of South Africa (ACSA) and the Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus).

According to the arrangement, the coalition has 47 seats, with the DA contributing 37 seats, the FF Plus five, ACSA two, and Tau Di A Rora, Afrika Mayibuye and the ATM each contributing one seat.

Emfuleni council meeting adjourned

The council meeting, however, failed to get off the ground as tensions escalated inside the city hall.

Emfuleni Municipality confirmed that the sitting had been adjourned, with no new date communicated.

“Unfortunately, the sitting was disrupted and could not proceed as scheduled,” the municipality stated in a brief statement shared on social media.

INAUGURAL COUNCIL SITTING OF THE 7TH ADMINISTRATION



Emfuleni Local Municipality today convened the Inaugural Council Sitting of the 7th Administration at the Vereeniging City Hall.



Unfortunately, the sitting was disrupted and could not proceed as scheduled. pic.twitter.com/ub93Qxfho2 — EmfuleniMunicipality (@EmfuleniLM) November 23, 2026

Videos circulated by the DA showed councillors singing and dancing inside the venue, while other footage appeared to show tables being flipped during the commotion.

The DA accused members of the EFF of contributing to the disorder, alleging that the situation became so volatile that the municipal manager had to be escorted from the venue by the South African Police Service (Saps).

“A coalition government cannot function without a basic commitment to constitutional democracy, the rule of law and respect for democratic institutions.

“Parties cannot demand the privileges of government while refusing to accept the obligations of democracy,” DA federal council chairperson Ashor Sarupen said in a statement on Monday.

Chabalala also weighed in on the disruptions, accusing councillors representing the ANC, uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party, South African Communist Party (SACP) and ActionSA of being involved in the incident.

He suggested that the parties were aware they did not have sufficient support to secure control of the municipality.

“They are seeing that the numbers don’t favour them,” the DA Emfuleni mayoral candidate said in a video.

Chabalala further alleged that the events leading to the collapse of the sitting were deliberate.

“This also goes to show that they are self-serving political parties. They do not have the best interest of communities.

“But equally, you could also see that this was pre-planned because even the things that they were arguing on, to say they need a 15 minutes caucus [break], you could see this was a deliberate attempt to ensure that they started the process to disrupt the council.”

🔴 Amasela ayatatazela. No amount of disruption will stop us from fighting for real leadership and service delivery in Emfuleni. pic.twitter.com/znz9WyMSrV November 23, 2026

Despite Monday’s setback, Chabalala insisted that the coalition arrangement remained intact and that the council would still convene.

“We share the common objective that the chaos in Emfuleni needs to end. We need to start delivering services to our communities.

“We need to ensure that we grow the local economy, to ensure that we create jobs and that our people get jobs also that we serve and deliver services to all our communities,” Chabalala said.