Ex‑FF Plus caucus leader Grandi Theunissen defects to DA

Theunissen's announcement follows his removal as leader of the FF Plus caucus in the City of Tshwane

Grandi Theunissen, the former Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) caucus leader in the Tshwane metro council, has joined the DA.

Theunissen made the announcement during a media briefing on Tuesday, 25 August 2026, in what the DA called a “significant Gauteng political move.”

Theunissen’s removal as caucus leader

Theunissen’s announcement follows his removal as leader of the FF Plus caucus in the City of Tshwane earlier this month after an internal investigation found that the caucus had voted in favour of a property development the party had publicly opposed.

A popular bowling green would be replaced by a shopping centre, an office complex and a 12‑storey residential block with 1 800 low‑cost units.

Theunissen had served in this position since 2021.

Close bond with Brink

He described forging a close working bond with former DA mayor Cilliers Brink.

“We did not buckle in the face of violence and provided decisive leadership. Those three and a half months forged not only a working relationship, but a true friendship.”

Leaving FF Plus

On his reasons for leaving, Theunissen was blunt.

“The undemocratic manner in which the FF Plus national leadership interfered in Tshwane was deeply disappointing. I had 15 minutes to answer a 13‑page charge sheet. That is no way to manage internal matters or coalitions.”

Theunissen contrasted this with his vision for the DA.

“For the future of the city, it is essential that we finish the work we started. That is why I am joining the DA – to finish what we began.”

Theunissen acknowledged the weight of his decision to leave the FF Plus.

“Leaving a party I have served since 1994 is difficult and traumatic. But disillusionment has grown, and events of the past two weeks brought matters to a head.”

Brink praises Theunissen’s leadership

Brink praised Grandi Theunissen’s move to the DA, saying it reflects shared principles and proven leadership.

“He believes in the values of the Democratic Alliance – non‑racialism, the rule of law, a free‑market economy with a social conscience, and a capable state. He doesn’t just know these values in theory. He practices them,” Brink said.

Brink credited Theunissen’s professionalism for stabilising coalition politics.