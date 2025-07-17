Experts back IEC rejection of radical Islamic State of Africa party

Experts say the Islamic State of Africa’s militant agenda threatens South Africa’s democracy and constitutional values.

Islamic State of Africa (ISA) has no place in South Africa’s hard-earned democracy, according to experts.

Most of the experts interviewed by The Citizen yesterday after the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) rejected ISA’s application as a political party stated that ISA was not aligned to the country’s political landscape and the constitution.

The IEC said it rejected ISA’s application because it failed to meet the threshold of prescribed details of registered voters who support the party’s formation.

IEC rejected ISA’s registration, citing missing requirements

“The prescribed details are the signatures of 300 registered voters with their full names and signatures.

“Secondly the party published the notice of its application in a newspaper which enjoys circulation only in parts of the municipal area. This is not sufficient to create awareness of the application.

“The third ground is that the IEC received over 200 objections from individuals and organisations who argued that the constitution of ISA espouses the intention to develop policies based on Sharia law.”

ISA was given 30 days to appeal the IEC’s decision not to register it as a party.

Hussein Solomon from the Centre for Gender and Africa Studies, University of the Free State, supports the IEC’s action.

He said the application should be opposed because the name conjures up images of a party promoting a radical Islamist and militant agenda – one which is inconsistent with “our secular constitution”.

“Moreover, its establishment may well instil violence into the country’s democratic political process.

“While South Africa does have other faith-based parties contesting elections like the African Christian Democratic Party and at least three other Muslim political parties, there is reason to believe that the ISA political party is fundamentally different.

“Its leader, Farhad Hoomer, has made clear his disdain for democracy, labelling it as evil, a tyranny and a form of enslavement.

“Why would Hoomer, who holds such anti-democratic views, partake in a democratic process?

Concerns over its anti-democratic ideology

“One would assume that his purpose would be to make use of electoral platforms and media attention to spread his pernicious ideology.”

Solomon said what also makes the party different from other Muslim parties contesting the elections is that Hoomer has had sanctions placed on him by the US treasury department.

Willem Els, an expert from the Institute for Security Studies, welcomed the IEC’s decision.

Els, who has an understating of criminal activities associated with terrorism, said if the party is registered it will be difficult for South Africa to justify it to the international community as the ISA has been designated by the United Nations as a terrorist organisation.

“The manifesto of the Islamic State of Africa does not conform to our constitution, it doesn’t reflect the values of our constitution.”

Manifesto doesn’t reflect our constitution

“And, secondly, the Islamic State itself, the movement that this party actually resembles, has been designated as a terrorist organisation by the United Nations.

André Duvenhage said the democratic political game was played according to a certain set of rules.

“If you know Islamic fundamentalism, you will find it goes fundamentally against the principles of SA’s constitution. I believe the decision was taken accordingly.”