‘Secure window forced open’: Nathi Mthethwa found dead in France after ‘worrying message’

The Paris prosecutor's office said Mthethwa's wife 'received a worrying message from him' on Monday evening,

South Africa’s ambassador to France, Nathi Mthethwa, has died in Paris.

This was confirmed by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO).

“The Government of the Republic of South Africa announces with deep sorrow and profound regret the untimely passing of His Excellency Ambassador Nkosinathi Emmanuel Mthethwa, South Africa’s Ambassador to the French Republic.”

According to a French publication Le Parisien, the former police minister was last seen on Monday afternoon.

It reported that his body had been found on Tuesday, and it was believed that he had jumped from the 22nd floor of a 4-star hotel in the city.

He had booked a room on the floor, “whose secure window was forced open”, UK publication The Mirror reported, citing the Paris prosecutor’s office.

Worrying message

The prosecutor’s office said Mthethwa’s wife “received a worrying message from him” on Monday evening.

She alerted authorities, who sparked a frantic search of the woods in western Paris.

One of his last public appearances was at the 109th Anniversary of the Battle of Delville Wood marked in Longueval, Département de la Somme, France on Saturday. There, he laid a wreath at the tomb of Private Beleza Myengwa, a South African Labour Corps soldier from World War 1, at the nearby Delville Wood South African National Memorial.

Shock

An ANC veteran who spoke to The Citizen said they were in shock and did not believe that Mthethwa would have taken his own life. The party said it would comment in due time.

“I have no doubt that his passing is not only a national loss but is also felt within the international diplomatic community,” said international relations minister Ronald Lamola.

Mthethwa was appointed to the French embassy in February last year. He served as the Minister of Arts and Culture from 2014 to 2019 and Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture from 2019 to 2023. He was the Minister of Police from 2009 to 2014.

Between 2007 and 2022, he served as a member of the ANC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Working Committee (NWC).

Implicated at Madlanga Commission

Mthethwa was recently implicated at the Madlanga Commission for alleged political interference during his time as police minister. He was also reportedly on a list of witnesses to be questioned by Parliament’s ad hoc committee into alleged misconduct, collusion, and corruption in the police.

During the commission hearings, KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi stated that Mthethwa had attempted to influence the Inspector General of Intelligence, Faith Radebe, to drop the charges against Richard Mdluli, a former head of police crime intelligence.

Mthethwa is one of three police ministers that has been implicated in political interference in the commission. The implicated police ministers are all from KwaZulu-Natal, where political killings have become problematic over the years.

NOW READ: US tariff of 30% confirmed for SA but negotiations continue, president says