Reitumetse Makwea
Journalist
20 Feb 2023
5:38 am
Politics

SOPA: ‘Lesufi is an extension of Cyril’ – Can he save Gauteng?

Load shedding and e-tolls will come under scrutiny as Gauteng premier Lesufi delivers his first State of the Province (Sopa) address.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi will delivery his maiden State of the Province Address (Sopa) on 20 February
Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, 5 July 2022, Photo: The Citizen/Nigel Sibanda
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi is set to deliver his first and much-anticipated State of the Province Address (Sopa) later today, which has left opposition parties and experts wondering if he can turn the "crumbling and stumbling Gauteng around". While many have argued that coalition governments in metros were a major concern, some experts have said crime, the energy crisis and unemployment will be at the top of his list of priorities. Lesufi's first Sopa ActionSA chair Bongani Baloyi said Lesufi should not attempt to announce populist plans, but instead focus on getting the basics right, such as economic recovery, crime,...

