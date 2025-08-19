Gigaba and Mchunu in trouble with the ANC: ‘It looks like people with diverging views are being purged’

Gigaba and Mchunu are accused of decampaigning against the ANC.

After the ANC announced it will be taking disciplinary action against Melusi Gigaba and Senzo Mchunu, political analyst Ntsikelelo Breakfast described the step as “unnecessary”.

This comes after Gigaba and Mchunu made critical statements about the ANC and its dwindling support over the weekend.

In a statement released on Monday evening, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula described their comments as opportunistic and emboldening the enemies of the ANC.

“These comrades acted outside of any sanctioned organisational mandate or collective structure, making pronouncements that amount to deliberate decampaigning of the ANC. Their remarks do not reflect the views of any legitimate structure of the movement and must be seen as an opportunistic assault on the collective image, credibility, and cohesion of the ANC.

ALSO READ: ANC to discipline Gigaba and Mchunu over ‘opportunistic assault’

“These comrades are casting aspersions on the character and unity of the ANC, portraying the organisation as divided, incoherent and collapsing.

“These actions serve only the strategic agenda of counter-revolution and weaken the people’s confidence in their movement. No disciplined comrade would out of their own volition make statements that embolden forces that have long sought to reverse the gains of our revolution,” the party said.

Internal democracy in the ANC

However, Breakfast told The Citizen that the ANC’s actions are tantamount to purging.

“This does not make sense. Normally, you ask people to come and explain themselves, but to go straight to a DC? These charges will not fly because the way this is framed, this looks like a purge,” he said.

Breakfast said the ANC’s stance against Gigaba and Mchunu raises concerns about internal democracy within the party.

“It looks like people who hold diverging views are being purged; they are playing into the hands of the MK and other parties,” he said.

Mbalula accused of being ignorant

Breakfast said Mbalula, whose office is processing these disciplinary actions, is being ignorant of the state the party finds itself in.

He said it’s “an open secret” that the ANC is at fault for dropping the ball and its subsequent dismal performance in the previous elections.

“There is no need for the party to be full of denialism and deny its weakness.

“It is one thing to ask people to explain themselves and it is another when you impose disciplinary process and sanction them,” he said.

Both Mchunu and Gigaba are believed to be part of opposing factions in the ANC.

Is the ANC a broad church?

Breakfast said despite taking a strong stance against these two NEC members, the ANC still believes that it is a broad church where different views are accepted.

“The ANC is still a broad church, though the capitalist class still has a strong influence. If you look at the GNU and the policies, then you will see this is why the communist party wants to stand by itself,” he said.

He said the action taken against Gigaba and Mchunu will do more harm than good.

“This is not necessary, they are not doing themselves a favour, this is unnecessary, illogical and irrational,” he said.

Mchunu still under investigation for Makhwanazi allegations

Ironically, Mchunu has never been asked to appear in front of the ANC disciplinary committee after being accused of interfering in police investigations. This allegation came during a press briefing that KZN police commissioner Lt Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi held in July this year.

Mchunu is still an ANC MP, but his position as police minister has been given to Firoz Cachalia while investigations into his conduct continue.

NOW READ: MK party terminates Floyd Shivambu’s membership