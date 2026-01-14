GNU finds its feet as uneasy calm settles in government

Analysts say cooperation is growing inside the GNU, but warn elections and economic delivery will be the real test of its staying power.

The government of national unity (GNU) is beginning to settle into rhythm.

Analysts say the coalition shows early signs of stability as partners learn to cooperate and place national interest above party disputes.

The relative calm has surprised many who feared endless infighting, but experts caution that the GNU’s durability will be tested by looming local government elections and the weight of economic delivery.

GNU shows early signs of stability

Experts believe the GNU has begun to function, with the relative calm and stability enveloping government seen as clear signs that the coalition is gelling.

Analysts argue that partners have found common ground as newcomers face the realities of governance, realising that the country is more important than separate political disputes.

With the local government elections on the horizon, electioneering squabbles are almost guaranteed to emerge, as none of the parties will miss the chance to gain mileage from the ANC, a leading player in the GNU.

ALSO READ: GNU boosts accountability and transparency

Political analysts attribute the new stability to cooperation among major GNU players, who recognise the need to prioritise government work and service delivery over party agendas.

Independent commentator Doctor Tshwale emphasised the significance of this cooperation.

“Yes, the GNU is stabilising because parties in it are learning how to relate and cooperate with each other. There’s camaraderie among the participants, which strengthens collaboration and reduces suspicion,” he said.

Parties learning how to relate and cooperate

Tshwale added that participants had learnt to appreciate different party issues vis-à-vis government work. Newcomers realised that procedure must be followed, often slowly, which has reduced grandstanding.

Political analyst Prof Lesiba Teffo said the initial infighting was part of power dynamics in “uncharted territory”.

Now, he argued, parties are finding each other. “I can say with confidence that the GNU is something we are going to live with for the next 20 years. I cannot see any political party winning 50% plus one in the next 20 years in South Africa. They should cooperate,” Teffo said.

ALSO READ: How many times has the DA threatened to leave the GNU?

He noted that the ANC and DA had reluctantly found each other.

“I am convinced this is the route to go, challenges notwithstanding. I don’t want to perpetuate negativity, but all I see is that this GNU is working despite the challenges,” he said.

Tshwale cautioned that stabilisation must reflect in tackling fundamental economic issues, otherwise the GNU’s record will be viewed negatively.

Stabilisation must reflect in tackling fundamental issues

It must align perspectives on foreign and trade policy, small business development, agriculture, environment, and land reform, articulating a common vision.

He said that under the GNU, the system is turning the corner on many economic concerns, including turnarounds at stateowned enterprises.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s medium-term budget policy statement raised confidence in fiscal stabilisation.

ALSO READ: From ‘desperate bid for relevance’ to mayoral candidate: Helen Zille’s controversial year

Still, Tshwale warned that the public service remains slow, hampering business growth through delays in licensing and clogged access to finance.

“In the midst of unpredictable relations with the US, there must be admission that these relations won’t stabilise for now,” Tshwale said.

“SA must aggressively seek new markets to trade and strengthen existing ones. Africa remains a greenfield for SA industry to invest in infrastructure, commodities and retail. We have to use the free trade zone and build Africa as a future global growth point.”

Parties must share view of national interests

He added GNU parties must share a view of national interests.

“The GNU parties must be one on this, otherwise conspiracy narratives will persist about how the GNU is formed to crook each other or the citizens,” Tshwale said.

“There must be consistency in key policies and strategies to give the public confidence in government and ensure they are not being rigged. The parties have the ability to work on consensus and strengthen the constitutional mission of a united and diverse society.”

NOW READ: ‘Stop discussing my exit in dark corners’ – Ramaphosa asks ANC NEC for resignation date [VIDEO]