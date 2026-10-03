‘Government must be your sugar daddy’: Malema says social grants should be increased

Malema says the state can afford to increase social grants if corruption is dealt with.

EFF leader Julius Malema says the state should increase social grants and give pensioners R4500.

He was speaking at a party rally in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

He said the state can afford to pay out the R4500 to pensioners if looting and corruption is stopped.

“If we stop wasteful expenditure we will get this money, if we stop prioritising the dead and feed our people, we will get this money,” he said.

Bloated cabinet

Malema said another way of cutting costs to ensure that there is enough money for social grant increases is to cut down cabinet’s bloated cabinets.

“We have to cut down deputy ministers they are useless…they are paid millions per year for doing nothing, they are useless even their own party members do not know who are these deputy ministers, we do not know what role are they playing that is why we must remove the position of deputy ministers take the money and go and give the pensioners, the people that are looking after black families so that the poor can benefit more than politicians of the ANC,” he said.

Free uniform

Malema said he also believes that school children should be given free uniform.

“When you say free education, it is not a chalk board and a chalk everything that goes with education, books must be fee, uniform must be free, the children must eat at school and three times not once,” he said.

Malema said if meals are supplied for free at school children will not have the need to look for employment at an early age.

“I do not want young children and girls who go and sleep with Sibiya because they want money sugar daddies, government must be your sugar daddy, no man must be your sugar daddy we must support you and make sure that you become children,” he said.

Malema said school children should qualify for free uniform and meals since prisoners also have the same privileges.

“They want us to commit crime and go to jail before we can have three meals, never we are not going to commit crime, government must feed us and even feed us much better than prisoners because we are the ones that have not done anything wrong to anyone, why should you honour people who robbed us?” he said.