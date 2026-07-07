Grassroots revolt erupts against Eastern Cape ANC leaders

Protesters sing freedom songs and reject branch manipulation after court voids interim PTT and Rotya wins Buffalo City by-election.

Open rebellion from the grassroots has begun in the Eastern Cape ANC. Branch members marched to the ANC provincial head office in Qonce yesterday, demanding the provincial leadership stop interfering in the affairs of lower structures and respect court judgments.

The members, carrying placards slamming the behaviour of the provincial leaders towards members, marched down Alexandra Street.

Eastern Cape ANC branches protest over provincial interference and court defiance

They demonstrated and sang freedom songs and demanded that the provincial leadership stop manipulating branch general and community meetings and the outcomes of nominations.

They want leaders to stop disbanding legitimate branches with leaders they do not favour.

The Eastern Cape ANC leaders are also accused of failing to implement the party’s step-aside rule against wrongdoers and of not respecting court judgments against them.

The protest revolves around the harassment of Buffalo City’s Dr WB Rubusana ward 24 ANC branch member, Lwazi “Sailor” Rotya, and two others.

The party threatened them with disciplinary action after they took the provincial leaders and Luthuli House national headquarters to court.

Rotya wins ward 24 after legal victories

They accused the party’s top brass, comprising the national and provincial executive committees, of failing to follow constitutional processes prior to the party’s postponed provincial conference in March.

The conference has since been postponed after the KuGompo Magistrate’s Court ruled in Rotya’s favour.

The trio also challenged the NEC’s decision to appoint an interim provincial task team (PTT) to replace the PEC.

They won the matter in the Eastern Cape High Court in Makhanda.

The court declared the establishment of the PTT as null and void and unlawful.

Rotya faces discipline for suing party

Subsequently, the PEC wrote to Rotya threatening to take disciplinary action against him for taking the party to court, a move he has also challenged.

Rotya proved his popularity as a leader among ordinary branch members and the community by winning the ward 24 by-elections in Buffalo City last week.

The Eastern Cape lower structures’ rebellion is seen as the beginning of a planned protest to voice their rejection of the leadership. It is led by provincial chair Oscar Mabuyane, who is backed by ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.

More protests are expected nationwide as the ANC prepares for the local government elections in November and the party national conference in 2027, as Luthuli House attempts to consolidate support for individual leaders in the ensuing succession race.