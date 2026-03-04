He warned the country – Mosiuoa Lekota’s close associate

Lekota left the ANC after the party's controversial 2007 Polokwane elective conference.

Mosiuoa Lekota died with a painful heart because of the negative state of affairs in the country, said one of his close associates, Dennis Bloem, following the death of the Congress of the People (Cope) co-founder on Wednesday morning.

Bloem, who is also a former member of parliament for the Congress of the People, told The Citizen that Lekota predicted that the country would be negatively impacted by the ANC’s decision to elect Jacob Zuma as president of the ANC. He was also against the recall of Thabo Mbeki from the Union Building by the ANC.

“He said at the Polokwane conference in 2007, the ANC is taking a wrong route, he warned that the ANC is going to destroy the country if they elect Jacob Zuma as the president.

“Look what is happening now, he was 100% correct, everybody can see that he was a prophet. He was a real, real prophet that people have not seen before. He could read the signs of the time.

“He predicted the chaos that is happening today. Look now what is coming out of these commissions; he was 100% correct,” said Bloem.

A struggle veteran in his own right

Bloem said even though Lekota chose to leave the ANC in 2008, he is a struggle veteran in his own right.

“It is a sad day for the entire country. We have lost a giant, a true revolutionary. Comrade Terror was not just a person that was speaking slogans and did not practice what he preached.

“He did everything in his power to overthrow the apartheid government; he put his life on the line for this country,” he said.

ALSO READ: Cope founder Mosiuoa Lekota has died

He described Lekota as humble and very dedicated to public service.

“He had true character, and at some point, he was facing the death penalty in the Delmas trial, but he never looked back, and he never abandoned the struggle until the day of freedom came. Today, his freedom day has come; he is no more. He will always be a hero to me,” said Bloem.

Cope statement

In a statement on Wednesday, Cope confirmed Lekota’s death. They also appealed for the media to give the family some space at this time.

“The party will regularly issue media statements to inform the nation about developments…on behalf of the leadership, membership and supporters of Cope, we extend our deepest condolences to the Lekota family and all South Africans who mourn this loss,” said the party.

Political parties’ messages of condolences

Rise Mzansi spokesperson Mabine Seabe said many will remember Lekota for the political positions he held. However, he said South Africa should most prominently remember him for his principled positions, even in the face of criticism and humiliation.

“Rest in peace, leader! Lala ngoxolo,” said Seabe.

In a statement on Wednesday, the DA also described Lekota as a principled leader and a patriot who dedicated himself to the people of South Africa.

“He stood firmly for constitutionalism, accountability, and democratic values. The DA extends its heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the Cope family at this time,” the party said.

The EFF’s Sinawo Thambo said his party acknowledges Lekota’s time as a liberation activist and political prisoner, as well as his service in various public offices.

“We extend our condolences to his family, friends, former comrades, and the country at large.

“May his soul rest in revolutionary peace,” he said.

Lekota was the first premier of the Free State province after the 1994 elections and has held various positions in the National Assembly.

NOW READ: Black DA MP boosts Zille’s clever pitch