Hero to some, rogue to others

Mettler restored order by firing 43 striking workers in 2023, but now faces suspension amid claims of mismanagement and blocked investigations.

The latest attempt to remove Tshwane city manager Johann Mettler has left the city conflicted, after a 45-page report containing allegations against him was tabled last week.

The push to remove and suspend Mettler, spearheaded by the EFF, is driven by the 45-page complaint, which contains allegations of maladministration, irregular staff appointments and obstructing investigations.

EFF leads push to suspend Mettler over maladministration claims

Despite this political parties in the city, residents and municipal workers are divided over whether he should stay or go.

A letter from resident Susan Bezuidenhout to the council painted a glowing picture of Mettler’s role in the city.

“Dear council members, Mr Mettler is the only person on the council that will assist our valley if there are power problems,

“Sometimes we are without electricity for more than two weeks but after complaining to Mettler, the power is restored. So why get rid of someone that helps and will listen to consumers?”

Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) Tshwane caucus leader Grandi Theunissen said the party rejects the disciplinary report against the city manager and considers it a political hijacking by the ANC/ EFF/ActionSA coalition.

Theunissen said Mettler was targeted because he restored law and order by dismissing 43 employees who participated in a violent, illegal strike in 2023.

FF Plus vowing legal fight against integrity attacks

“It is unacceptable individuals who have themselves been found guilty of mismanagement are now trying to eliminate an honourable official because he refused to give in to corruption.

“This attack on the integrity of Tshwane’s administration will be fought by the FF Plus through all legal avenues,” he added.

Political analyst Piet Croucamp said there will always be political opportunism and they will abuse process to get rid of somebody they associate with the DA.

“If his hands are clean, then it might make more sense to get rid of him because there’s corruption in Tshwane and you facilitate more corruption if you can get control of the CFO.

“On the other hand, if he is guilty, we need to ask the question, do we know he is guilty,” he said.