‘His inclusion in the names of the shortlisted candidates is unlawful’: ANC pushing for Mettler’s ousting

ANC has said that the appointment of Mettler as the city manager is null and void.

The appointment of Tshwane city manager Johann Mettler was conducted in a manner that creates a mockery of the prescripts governing the appointment of senior managers, claims the ANC.

The party said applicants were required to have 12 years of experience, of which at least five years must be at senior management, but Mettler only had 11 years of experience and should have been eliminated at the initial stage of shortlisting.

‘His inclusion unlawful and irregular’

“His inclusion in the names of the shortlisted candidates is unlawful and irregular. Therefore, the appointment of Mettler as the city manager is null and void and stands to be set aside in a competent court.”

DA Tshwane caucus leader Cilliers Brink said he wrote to Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya to warn her against any move to have Mettler’s appointment terminated, or to use a baseless legal pretext to pressure him to resign.

No instability in the city

ActionSA national chair Michael Beaumont said his party would not allow instability in the city.

He said the coalition had mandated Moya to engage with MEC Jacob Mamabolo on this matter, with the aim of clarifying the issues and identifying a resolution that upholds both the law and the stability of the city’s administration.

“We will not support the removal of any senior manager unless there is a clear, lawful and governance-based reason for doing so. This position reflects a core coalition principle that prioritises stability, continuity and performance in the city’s senior administration,” said Beaumont.

